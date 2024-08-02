Olympics golf co-leader Tommy Fleetwood wins over French crowd

Tommy Fleetwood high fives fans as he walks off the 14th green - Getty Images/Kevin C Cox

Such was the level of support for the Team GB co-leader here at Le Golf National that perhaps we should stop calling him “Tommy Lad” and instead address him as “Monsieur Fleetwood”.

Certainly Hideki Matsuyama was taken aback as he and Fleetwood walked off the 18th at the top of the halfway scoreboard alongside Xander Schauffele and the huge galleries chanted “Tommy, Tommy, Tommy”.

“It was like that all day and Hideki asked me if I was really French and if this is, in fact, my homeland,” Fleetwood revealed after a brilliant 64 took him to 11-under. “They have been amazing out there.”

In truth, there are plenty of union flag wavers urging him on, but the locals have also taken him to their heart after being half of “Moliwood” act (with Francesco Molinari) that starred here at Europe’s victory in the 2018 Ryder Cup. They are feasting on this particular “Les Rosbif”.

However, this is an independent production and although Fleetwood keeps assuring us “whatever happened six years ago has no effect on what is going to happen this next two days ”, there is the sense of deja vu in the Versailles air. Especially as he also triumphed here in the French Open in 2017.

Of course, Fleetwood has been cheered to the clubhouse rafters before and not come through, most notably at Royal Liverpool two years ago when his fellow Merseysiders bellowed “c’mon Tommy Lad” for 72 holes. And despite having top fives in the four majors, that has also been a line too far. Up to now.

The quality of his ball-striking demands that his challenge be taken seriously as he attempts to emulate his great friend Justin Rose, who struck gold for Team GB in 2016, the first time golf had been on the schedule for 112 years. “Yeah, JR’s told me about that once or twice,” Fleetwood said with a smirk. “Look, you do not want to get too excited after 36 holes, but I actually haven’t been in contention for a while, so I will kind of enjoy that on its own, as well as it being the Olympics.

Fleetwood is savouring the Olympic experience - Reuters/Matthew Childs

“This position brings with it its own mental challenges. You’re playing for a medal. Fourth means nothing. We constantly get asked the question, ‘where does the Olympic sit in golf’. I look at it through my son Frankie’s eyes. If I had a gold medal, it would be passed on to him when I was gone and I think ‘what an unbelievably special thing to have’.”

For the record, Frankie was born just before the 2018 Ryder Cup and was here in his pram. He is back and the cries are now out of joy for his father. Yes, the Fleetwood omens seem to line up around each and every dogleg here.

The problem is that there is sizable reality-checker in Schauffele, who posted a 66. Not only is the world No 2 defending his Olympic title, but he also won the Open two weeks ago and the US PGA in May. This could be one of the great campaigns and it does feel as if he is on auto-pliot. To him and us.

“When you’re in good form, all you know is making the correct decision and executing the shot – and rinse and repeating that process,” he said. “So don’t let too much try and bother you.”

McIlroy: The enthusiasm is fantastic

It is a stellar leaderboard with Jon Rahm in fourth. The Spaniard can scowl with the best of them, but such is the positive energy supplied by the fans that the golfers are reacting differently.

Normally, Rory McIlroy would not be pleased at all after a double-bogey on the 17th, regardless of him hitting it stiff on the 18th for a 69 that leaves him six behind on five-under. But the occasion is uplifting and with even more expected after the 25,000-plus who have graced the first two days, the stage is set.

“It’s going to be mobbed,” McIlroy was told. “Yeah, and it’s just a great atmosphere to play in,” he replied. “Honestly, it’s awesome, just the enthusiasm is fantastic.”

As he tends to, McIlroy inspired the loudest roar of the day when he hit the pin from 260 yards with his second on the par-five third. McIlroy did not realise until told by Telegraph Sport after the round that the flagstick had got in his ball’s way. “I shouldn’t have been so happy with that eagle then,” he said.

McIlroy realises he will require more of the same on Saturday to thrust himself into contention. “The greens are receptive and you’ve seen that there are low scores out there,” he said. “It could be an amazing finale.”