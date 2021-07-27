Tokyo Games, Day 4 Live: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters quarters; Indian shooters draw blank
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout. Meanwhile, Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker finished the first qualification round in the top sport but failed to qualify for the medal matches, finishing seventh in Qualification Stage 2. The other Indian pair in the event, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, bowed out with a 17th place finish in Qualification Stage 1. (Click here for the Day 4 schedule of Indian athletes)
Indian shooters crash out in 10m air rifle mixed qualifications
The two Indian pairs participating in the 10m air rifle mixed team event crashed out in the first qualifications stage, missing out on yet another final after an outing that left a lot to be desired in the Tokyo Olympics here on Tuesday.
The duo of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar finished 12th with a total of 626.5 across three series each, while Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar ended 18th out of 29 pairs with an aggregate score of 623.8 at the Asaka Range.
The mixed events are making their Olympic debut.
Chirag-Satwik win but could not qualify for knockout stage
Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy emerged victorious against the England pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy in their final Group A match but still missed out on qualifying for the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Olympics, here on Tuesday.
Ranked 10th in the world, the Indians beat world number 18 team 21-17 21-19 in a 44-minute Group A men's doubles match at the Musashino Forest Plaza.
However, they couldn't make it to the knockout stage as they finished third in the Group A behind top-ranked Indonesian team of Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and world number three Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Chinese Taipei.
Hockey: Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey overcame a demoralising defeat in the previous match to cruise past Spain 3-0 and register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain.
India, ranked fourth in the world, had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition.
Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.
The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.
For any team it is always tough to recover from a morale-shattering loss within a day, but India looked more organised and sorted against Spain on Tuesday.
Despite the win, India's chief coach Graham Reid said the team needs to work upon a lot of grey areas, like conceding penalty corners, ahead of their remaining matches.