Tokyo Games, Day 4 Live: Boxer Lovlina Borgohain enters quarters; Indian shooters draw blank

Nadine Apetz (red) exchanges punch with Lovlina Borgohain of India in Tokyo. (Photo by Ueslei Marcelino - Pool/Getty Images)

Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) advanced to the quarterfinals in her debut Olympic appearance, defeating German veteran Nadine Apetz in a closely-fought last-16 stage bout. Meanwhile, Indian shooters Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker finished the first qualification round in the top sport but failed to qualify for the medal matches, finishing seventh in Qualification Stage 2. The other Indian pair in the event, Abhishek Verma and Yashaswini Singh Deswal, bowed out with a 17th place finish in Qualification Stage 1. (Click here for the Day 4 schedule of Indian athletes)

Hockey: Dragflicker Rupinder Pal Singh scored a brace as the Indian men's hockey overcame a demoralising defeat in the previous match to cruise past Spain 3-0 and register its second win at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. Drubbed 1-7 by Australia in their last match, India produced a spirited performance against world No.9 Spain.

India, ranked fourth in the world, had earlier defeated New Zealand 3-2 in their opening fixture. Spain, on the other hand, are yet to register a win in the competition.

Spain drew 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand.

The Indians will next play reigning Olympic champions Argentina on Thursday.

For any team it is always tough to recover from a morale-shattering loss within a day, but India looked more organised and sorted against Spain on Tuesday.

Despite the win, India's chief coach Graham Reid said the team needs to work upon a lot of grey areas, like conceding penalty corners, ahead of their remaining matches.