Tokyo Games, Day 3 Live: Bhavani Devi off to a cracking start, men's archery team in quarters

India's Bhavani Devi (R) in action during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

India's trailblazing fencer Bhavani Devi was off to a confident start on her Olympic debut as she demolished the challenge of Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 to advance to the second round of the women's individual sabre event on Day 3 of the Tokyo Games. The Indian men's archery team of Pravin Jadhav, Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai downed Kazakhstan 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against heavyweights Korea. (Click here for Day 3 schedule of Indian athletes)

India's first medallist at the Tokyo Olympics Mirabai Chanu and her coach Vijay Sharma on Sunday thanked the central government for its sustained support over the last five years which resulted in her silver-winning performance.

Mirabai (49 kg) became the second weightlifter from the country after Karnam Malleswari in 2000 to end up on the Olympic podium.

Mirabai's training stint in the United States cost Rs 70 lakh and she was flown out one day before the country imposed travel restrictions on Indian travellers due to rising cases of COVID-19 in April and May.

This decision to send Mirabai to the USA was taken in a matter of a few hours after it became apparent that the country would close down for Indian travellers.