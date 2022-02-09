Tuesday Olympics Total Audience Delivery Down From Monday, Tallies 11M Viewers Across NBCUniversal – Update

PREVIOUS FEB. 9 – 2:30 P.M.: Even in Total Audience Delivery, NBCUniversal’s Tuesday’s primetime performance fell slightly behind Monday’s.

The latest primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal platforms drew in a Total Audience Delivery of 11 million viewers, down from the previous evening’s 11.5 million. For the corresponding day during the 2018 Winter Olympics, NBCUniversal tracked a Total Audience Delivery average of 22.6 million viewers.

Despite the lowering Total Audience Delivery numbers, NBCUniversal said that Peacock delivered its best ever six0day usage period since the 2022 games began.

PREVIOUS FEB. 9 – 10 A.M.: Six nights in and NBC’s primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing continues to see steady declines in both demo ratings and viewership.

Still the primetime winner in both measures, NBC’s Tuesday coverage of the winter games brought in a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.02 million viewers, down slightly from the previous night’s fast affiliates. Among the covered primetime events were women’s snowboarding halfpipe, women’s slalom and men’s big air in freestyle skiing.

While Tuesday certainly marked NBC’s lowest night post-Opening Ceremony, coverage still has yet to match the lowest numbers of the games so far, Thursday’s soft launch (1.2 7.39M). For the sake of comparison, NBC’s coverage of the 2018 games’ first Tuesday brought in 21.0 million primetime viewers.

Audience numbers are set to rise, when NBCUniversal reveals Tuesday’s Total Audience Delivery. This post will be updated accordingly when those new figures are available.

Of course, Tuesday’s Olympics coverage led by a large margin, with the second-highest rated program of night being the premiere of Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.6, 4.08M). The night’s largest non-Olympics audience belonged to CBS’ Super Bowl Greatest Commercials retrospective (0.4, 4.41M). In the same hour The Resident (0.4, 3.32m) was steady from the week prior.

Also steady later in the evening was ABC’s Abbott Elementary (0.5, 2.48M), Fox’s The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.46M) and black-ish (0.4, 1.77M) at 9:30 p.m. The CW was in repeats.

On Wednesday, Olympics coverage on NBC resumes while Jeopardy! National College Championship and The Chase return to ABC. CBS touts new episodes of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and The Amazing Race. The CW is repeats.

