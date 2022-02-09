Tuesday Olympics Total Audience Delivery Down From Monday, Tallies 11M Viewers Across NBCUniversal – Update

Alexandra Del Rosario
·2 min read

PREVIOUS FEB. 9 – 2:30 P.M.: Even in Total Audience Delivery, NBCUniversal’s Tuesday’s primetime performance fell slightly behind Monday’s.

The latest primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics across NBCUniversal platforms drew in a Total Audience Delivery of 11 million viewers, down from the previous evening’s 11.5 million. For the corresponding day during the 2018 Winter Olympics, NBCUniversal tracked a Total Audience Delivery average of 22.6 million viewers.

More from Deadline

Despite the lowering Total Audience Delivery numbers, NBCUniversal said that Peacock delivered its best ever six0day usage period since the 2022 games began.

PREVIOUS FEB. 9 – 10 A.M.: Six nights in and NBC’s primetime coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing continues to see steady declines in both demo ratings and viewership.

Still the primetime winner in both measures, NBC’s Tuesday coverage of the winter games brought in a 1.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 8.02 million viewers, down slightly from the previous night’s fast affiliates. Among the covered primetime events were women’s snowboarding halfpipe, women’s slalom and men’s big air in freestyle skiing.

While Tuesday certainly marked NBC’s lowest night post-Opening Ceremony, coverage still has yet to match the lowest numbers of the games so far, Thursday’s soft launch (1.2 7.39M). For the sake of comparison, NBC’s coverage of the 2018 games’ first Tuesday brought in 21.0 million primetime viewers.

Audience numbers are set to rise, when NBCUniversal reveals Tuesday’s Total Audience Delivery. This post will be updated accordingly when those new figures are available.

Of course, Tuesday’s Olympics coverage led by a large margin, with the second-highest rated program of night being the premiere of Jeopardy! National College Championship (0.6, 4.08M). The night’s largest non-Olympics audience belonged to CBS’ Super Bowl Greatest Commercials retrospective (0.4, 4.41M). In the same hour The Resident (0.4, 3.32m) was steady from the week prior.

Also steady later in the evening was ABC’s Abbott Elementary (0.5, 2.48M), Fox’s The Real Dirty Dancing (0.2, 1.46M) and black-ish (0.4, 1.77M) at 9:30 p.m. The CW was in repeats.

On Wednesday, Olympics coverage on NBC resumes while Jeopardy! National College Championship and The Chase return to ABC. CBS touts new episodes of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition and The Amazing Race. The CW is repeats.

.
.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ratings: College Jeopardy! Places No. 2 Behind Olympics, Queens Goes Low

    In the latest TV ratings, the premiere of ABC’s two-week Jeopardy! National College Championship primetime tournament drew 4.1 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating — right on par with Judge Steve Harvey‘s averages, and trailing only NBC’s Olympics coverage in the demo. Leading out of that, Abbott Elementary (2.5 mil/0.5) dipped, black-ish (1.8 mil/0.4) […]

  • Chen closing in on gold, US curlers begin title defense

    BEIJING (AP) — Nathan Chen has been building toward this for years. He's one good free skate away from Olympic gold. After setting a world record with his short program, Chen goes for an Olympic title Wednesday night live in prime time. That could be a big day for the United States, with Chloe Kim also expected to contend for a snowboarding gold medal. Here are some things to watch (all times Eastern): FIGURE SKATING Not only did Chen perform superbly in the short program, his rival, Japan's Yuz

  • 'Jeopardy' champ Amy Schneider quits day job, says she's 'excited' for the new challenge

    Former "Jeopardy!" contestant Amy Schneider is changing career plans after becoming the quiz show's second all-time winner.

  • Get your wallet out — Le Creuset’s mini Dutch ovens are on sale for only $20

    Use them to make individual-sized dishes like French onion soup, baked pastas, gratins, cobblers and more.

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Delayed by COVID-19, Canada's Messing finally arrives at Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — Before he stepped off the Olympic practice rink on Monday, Keegan Messing looked up to the ceiling and breathed out what looked like a big sigh of relief. The Canadian men's figure skating champion practised in Beijing on Monday afternoon, just five hours after landing and less than 24 hours before he'll skate in the men's short program. He passed his arrival COVID-19 test and jumped on the bus to practice with only minutes to spare. The 30-year-old from Girdwood, Alaska, was detained

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • 'Graveyard': Olympic fans in disbelief over ski jump scenery

    The venue for big air events in Beijing has raised a lot of eyebrows, but there's more than meets the eye to the disused steel mill in the background of the event.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • Canada's O'Dine takes bronze in women's snowboard cross after 4 years of challenges

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Life has been relentless for Meryeta O'Dine over the past four years. She's overcome personal tragedy, brutal injuries, and professional turmoil. Through it all, the Canadian never stopped believing in herself. O'Dine's self-confidence paid off on Wednesday as she won bronze in snowboard cross at the Beijing Olympics. The 24-year-old from Prince George, B.C., held off Australia's Belle Brockhoff in the big final to claim a place on the podium. "Through everything that I've b

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign two Americans to bolster quarterback corps

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of American quarterbacks to their roster. The club announced Sunday it has signed former Montreal Alouettes QB Matt Shiltz and Jamie Newman, who spent last season with the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles. Shiltz played 11 games for the Als last season, completing 49-of-79 pass attempts for 760 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had 18 carries for 85 yards and a rushing TD. The 29-year-old from St. Charles, Ill., has spent all thr

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher saw your memes after going viral

    Toronto Raptors centre Chris Boucher comments on going viral after a broadcast caught him looking extremely tired on the bench in a win vs. the Utah Jazz earlier in the season. Listen to 'Hustle Play' wherever you get your podcasts or watch on YouTube.

  • CEBL's Fraser Valley Bandits hire former coach of Poland's men's basketball team

    After turning around Poland's men's basketball team, Mike Taylor is embarking on a new adventure — coaching in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Taylor was announced Wednesday as the new head coach of the Fraser Valley Bandits. “It looks like a fun league, so hopefully we can have a good run," he told The Canadian Press. “What I like about the league is that Canada basketball has been on the rise for the last decade. I think it’s an up-and-coming league.” Hailing from Clarion, Penn., the 49-

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Why is Connor McDavid so uninterested in the NHL all-star game?

    The NHL's best player needs to be there, but Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder out loud if the NHL all-star game would be better without Connor McDavid.