Olympics chaos as hectic queues for opening event dubbed ‘pathetic’

Supporters were left frustrated and bemused as they tried to access the Stade de France for the men's rugby sevens - Getty Images/Carl De Souza

The Paris Olympics got off to a chaotic start on Wednesday as fans complained of problems entering the Stade de France to watch rugby sevens in scenes dubbed “pathetic” by those trying to get in.

Issues ahead of one of the opening events of the 2024 Games were caused by gates to the stadium only opening around half an hour before the start of the first match, according to frustrated supporters.

One suggested there was “no organisation”, “no staff” and “no organised line”, with the public figuring it out for themselves, a situation described as “pathetic”. Another noted sarcastically “France is ready...” after suggesting they were still not able to get into the stadium 30 minutes before kick-off.

Stade de France : à 30 min on est tj pas rentré . Aucune indication, le bordel pour savoir dans quelle file on doit aller. Bref la France est prête... #JeuxOlympiques #Paris2024 #stadedefrance pic.twitter.com/V5hOZfXVJI — Carina Bindi (@BindiCarina) July 24, 2024

Journalists on the ground said they had been told by volunteers that the doors to the stadium did not open on time, with the queues described as “endless”. Another reporter, L’Equipe’s Thomas Perotto, described the disruption as a “tricky start”, suggesting the gates were meant to top at 1.30pm local time but remained closed shortly before 3pm, before later noting that spectators had been allowed to enter through other nearby gates to shorten the queues.

Premier couac au #StadedeFrance . Selon les bénévoles, les portes n'ont pas ouvert à l'heure. À 40 min du coup d'envoi du premier match de #Rugbya7, les queues sont interminables et n'avancent pas. Ici porte S…#Paris2024 #JO pic.twitter.com/8GBjOTXWZN — Emmy Labaigs (@EmmyLabaigs) July 24, 2024

Others attempted to make light of the situation, suggesting there was a “small problem” while posting photos of hundreds of supporters queuing back towards the nearby metro stations, with others noting that despite no-one knowing “where [the queue] starts and in which direction it goes” that “good humour remains”.

Petit soucis au stade de France#JeuxOlympiques pic.twitter.com/LaZjsjmoqg — Moi (@XavierLemoine) July 24, 2024

#Paris2024 La queue à la française au Stade de France.... personne ne sait où ça commence et dans quelle sens ça avance..... Mais la bonne humeur reste de mise. pic.twitter.com/SpiZcCfpTw — barberousse (@mbarberousse) July 24, 2024

Another supporter said: “The mess to get into the Stade de France, a queue you can’t even see the end of. We will never see the first match. What a shame this organization is. Long live the Olympics.”

The rugby at the Stade de France was not the only event affected, with the football match at the Parc des Princes between Spain and Uzbekistan also hit by lengthy queues around half an hour before kick-off.