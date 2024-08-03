Olympics basketball games today: Team USA vs Puerto Rico highlights Saturday slate for Paris Games

This weekend, the United States’ pursuit of its fifth-consecutive Olympic gold medal in men’s basketball will continue.

The Americans will take on Puerto Rico in a game that will serve as the headliner of four Olympics basketball contests that will be played Saturday in France during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Following matchups against Serbia and South Sudan, the game against Puerto Rico is the last of group play for Team USA. The Puerto Ricans, led by New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado, qualified for the Olympics by knocking of perennial medal contender Lithuania. It's Puerto Rico's first Olympic appearance since the 2004 Athens Games, when it stunned Team USA 92-73.

Elsewhere on the men's side, Serbia and reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic will face off against South Sudan while China and Puerto Rico, as well as Spain and Serbia, will compete in Group A on the women's side.

Here's a look at Saturday's slate of men's and women's basketball games at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including start times, TV channels, streaming information and more:

2024 Paris Olympics Basketball Schedule today: Saturday, Aug. 3

All times Eastern

TV and streaming listings are subject to change according to NBCOlympics.com.

Women’s Group A: China vs. Puerto Rico | 5 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women’s Group A: Serbia vs. Spain | 7:30 a.m. | Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men’s Group C: United States vs. Puerto Rico | 11:15 a.m. | NBC (Fubo)

Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan | 3 p.m. | CNBC (Fubo)

What channel is Paris Olympics basketball games on today? How to watch, stream Aug. 3 games

TV channels: NBC | CNBC | USA Network | Telemundo

Streaming options: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

The two men's games Saturday will be broadcast on linear television, with the United States and Puerto Rico facing off on NBC while Serbia and South Sudan will play later in the afternoon on CNBC. Both games are also available to stream on Peacock — NBC's streaming platform — NBCOlympics.com and Fubo, the last of which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

China-Puerto Rico will air in Spanish, whereas Serbia-Spain is a digital-only option, meaning it appears just on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

2024 Paris Olympics Basketball scores, results today: Aug. 3

