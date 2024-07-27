Olympics 2024: Team GB record historic opening day medal haul

Anna Henderson on the podium after winning time trial silver in the cycling - Getty Images/Manu Reino

Great Britain is off to an historic start at the Olympic Games in Paris, winning medals on the opening day of competition for the first time in 20 years.

There was a silver medal for cyclist Anna Henderson in the women’s time trial and bronze for divers Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard. It is also the first time this century that Team GB have won multiple medals on the opening day of the Games.

Harper and Mew Jensen secured the country’s first podium finish of the Games on Saturday morning with their performance at the Aquatics Centre, finishing in third after the Australian duo of Annabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney made a mess of their final dive.

“It’s a dream come true,” said Mew Jensen. “We knew that even if we did a good one, we would still be on the back foot. We knew that Australia needed to mess up basically. For that to actually happen, we were very shocked because that’s a very easy dive for them. They are very talented, very experienced, Olympic medallists themselves. It was very, very shocking. We knew we needed to deliver towards the end.”

Great Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their synchronised diving bronze medals

Henderson went one better with her performance in the road race, in which the 25-year old braved a treacherous rain-sodden course to finish nearly a second faster than her American rival Chloe Dygert, the pre-race favourite. Henderson had finished fourth at last year’s world championships but is a relative latecomer to cycling, having been a junior national champion in skiing in her youth.

“I had half an eye on a dream on the podium, and I didn’t think I could come this far on the podium so I’m really pleased,” said Henderson

“I didn’t realise how slippery it was out there until I was on the course.....I thought, ‘I can lose a whole Olympic Games on one corner here’, so really take control and you gain all the good time on the straights. Last year I was two seconds from the bronze at Worlds [Championships] so I’m really happy to be on the right side of the seconds this time.”

It was a more difficult day for Henderson’s cycling team-mate Josh Tarling, who had been rated as the country’s most likely recipient of an opening day medal before the Games. The British champion suffered a puncture during the race and missed out on bronze by an agonising margin of 2.16 seconds.

The winning haul of day one breaks a run of four consecutive Olympics in which Britain was made to wait until day two to take home its first medal. Judoka Chelsie Giles won bronze and Bradly Sinden took taekwondo silver in Tokyo three years ago at that point. There were also two medals won on day two in both Rio 2016 and London 2012.

Not since the silvers for diving duo Leon Taylor and Peter Waterfield in Athens in 2004 have Team GB registered a day one top-three finish at the Games, but that was the second Olympics in a row when they achieved the feat after Jason Queally’s cycling gold on the first day of Sydney 2000.

Olympics 2024 day one: As it happened

Disappointed Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Team

The GB team will be disappointed to have finished fifth and miss out on a medal. Here is Duncan Scott, who was on the final leg, speaking to the BBC:

Individual performances don’t really matter when you are part of a team. It shows how far we have come in the 4x100m that we are disappointed with fifth. It is the highest GB have finished in god knows how long. We have to hold our heads high, we all have some exciting events to come this week. It is not the start we wanted but I am sure we will make of that what we will and move on.

Strength in depth in relays:

It is difficult for us, we didn’t know who was going to be left out after the swims this morning. Whoever it was we knew that we were going to have quality in the final. We just fell short there but we have more chances in the rest of the week.

Matt Richards, who was on the first leg, speaking to the BBC:

It is frustrating, we really wanted to try and get into the medals tonight, so it is tough to have come out on the wrong side of it. I thought we all put in a great effort, all four of us, after competing this morning as well. We couldn’t have asked for much more, an honest effort and we move on to tomorrow.

On the 4x200m:

The relays are a huge opportunity for us, we really want to get after it and put ourselves up against the best. We will give it our all.

Peaty fastest into the final

Impressive performance

Peaty speaking post-semi-final

Disappointment for Team GB in those relays but Adam Peaty is into the 100m Breaststroke final tomorrow night as fastest. Here is speaking to the BBC after winning his semi-final:

Snoop Dogg liked that

There is a strong US following at the swimming tonight, including Snoop Dogg. He liked that one. That was impressive from the US Men’s team.

USA win gold

That is an impressive performance from the US team, who take gold by just over a second. Australia take the silver with Italy taking the bronze. The GB team will be disappointed to finish fifth; they were nearly a second off a medal.

Gold for the USA team - Al Bello/Getty Images

100m to go

The US team are in control of this with one leg remaining. GB are in fifth as Scott takes over.

08:54 PM BST

200m to go

GB have faded a little and there will be a lot of pressure on Dean and Scott. The USA have the lead at the halfway stage.

08:53 PM BST

300m to go

This is very tight after the first legs. Richards just a little bit off but not by much as Whittle takes over. China are leading.

08:52 PM BST

Off we go

We are under way. Will GB win a medal?

Men’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay

Lane 1- Hungary

Lane 2- Canada

Lane 3- Great Britain

Lane 4- China

Lane 5- Australia

Lane 6- USA

Lane 7- Italy

Lane 8- Germany

GB’s team consists of Matthew Richards, Jacob Whittle, Tom Dean and Duncan Scott on the final leg. That is a strong team and are absolutely in contention for a medal.

Australia win gold

They were favourites going into the final and they win this event for the fourth consecutive time. They set a new Olympic record. USA come home in second with China in third. Great Britain finish seventh.

Gold for the Australian Women - Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

08:44 PM BST

100m to go

Australia in the lead going into the final leg. China and the USA are pushing hard. This is going to be a thrilling finish.

08:43 PM BST

Halfway mark

200 metres into this final and the favourites Australia lead. China are second and Sweden are third. GB led down the first 50m but Hopkin faded towards the end of her leg.

08:39 PM BST

Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final

Here are the eight teams in this final:

Lane 1- Great Britain

Lane 2- France

Lane 3- China

Lane 4- Australia

Lane 5- USA

Lane 6- Sweden

Lane 7- Canada

Lane 8- Italy

GB’s team consists of Anna Hopkin, Eva Okaro, Lucy Hope and Freya Anderson. Australia are definitely the favourites, bringing in two new swimmers for this final from the heats earlier.

Celebration time for France

08:33 PM BST

Peaty “privileged”

He has just been talking to the BBC after winning his semi-final and he is very much looking forward to the final tomorrow night. He was asked about his son, who is in the stands watching his father. Peaty admits that his son asks him “are you the fastest boy, daddy?” Tomorrow he has the opportunity to win three straight 100m Breaststroke Olympic gold medals.

Two finals to come

We have the Men’s and Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Finals coming up and Team GB will be hopeful for medals here.

08:28 PM BST

Qin takes second semi-final

He was getting reeled in the closer they got to the wall but China’s Haiyang Qin just about takes it. Arno Kamminga is second with his compatriot Caspar Corbeau third. Peaty’s time was slightly faster than Qin’s. Wilby will not make the final. Melvin Imoudu and Ludovico Blu Art Viberti finished with the same time so there will be a swim-off in just under an hour.

The final will be at 8.45pm (BST) so make sure you tune into our blog tomorrow.

Second semi-final coming up

Silver medallist from Tokyo Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands is in lane three, with China’s Haiyang Qin in lane two.

08:21 PM BST

Peaty fastest in his semi-final

A decent start for Peaty, not the best from Wilby. On the second half of the first 50 metres, Peaty comes through to assert his dominance. Peaty takes victory in 58:86. American Nic Fink second with Italian Nicolo Martinenghi third. Unfortunately Wilby is fifth and really lost out on the stretch to the wall.

Peaty time

Here comes the Men’s 100m Breaststroke semi-finals. Adam Peaty and James Wilby are going off in the first semi-final. Haiyan Qin of China is in the second semi-final. Wilby looks delighted as he emerges, Peaty looks pumped.

08:09 PM BST

Gold medal moment for Dupont and France

France's first gold at their home Games - Dylan Martinez/Reuters

08:04 PM BST

Over at Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are through to the next round after beating the Argentinian pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni 7-6 6-4.

Progression into the second round

08:02 PM BST

Gold for Australia

Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh lead out from the start. Katie Ledecky is not in this so it is a two-horse race for the gold medal. Titmus shows no sign of slowing up and takes the gold for Australia. She defends her title as McIntosh comes home for the silver, Ledecky bronze. To be honest Ledecky was never in contention for the gold there.

Gold for Titmus and Australia - Sebastien Bozon/Getty Images

Women’s 400m Freestyle Final

We have just had the men’s and now it is time for the women. That was a great race and this is set to be a thriller. Katie Ledecky, Ariarne Titmus and Summer McIntosh have all held the world record in this event at one point. Here are the eight starts:

Lane 1- Maria Fernanda Costa (Brazil)

Lane 2- Jamie Perkins (Australia)

Lane 3- Erika Fairweather (Australia)

Lane 4- Katie Ledecky (USA)

Lane 5- Ariarne Titmus (Australia)

Lane 6- Summer McIntosh (Canada)

Lane 7- Paige Madden (USA)

Lane 8- Isabel Gose (Germany)

Gold for Germany

The last time they won a men’s gold in the pool was in 1988 but Germany secure the first swimming gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lukas Maertens led it out from the start and comes home to win a thrilling final. He was on world-record pace but ends up just over a second and a half off it. Australia’s Elijah Winnington takes silver and South Korea’s Woomin Kim takes the bronze.

First swimming gold goes to Germany - Sarah Stier/Getty Images

07:47 PM BST

Men’s 400m Freestyle Final

The first swimming medal of the 2024 Paris Olympics is available right now. Here is the starting list for this final:

Lane 1- Woomin Kim (South Korea)

Lane 2- Samuel Short (Australia)

Lane 3- Liwei Fei (China)

Lane 4- Lukas Maertens (Germany)

Lane 5- Guilherme Costa (Brazil)

Lane 6- Elijah Winnington (Australia)

Lane 7- Aaron Shackell (USA)

Lane 8- Oliver Klemet (Germany)

Meanwhile at the Stade de France

07:41 PM BST

Women’s 100m Butterfly semi-finals

In semi-final one Team GB have Keanna Louise Macinnes in lane eight but she does not make the final as she finishes last. American Gretchen Walsh wins the first semi-final emphatically, going out quickly and coming home incredibly strong to set a new Olympic record. Angelina Koehler of Germany is second with Japan’s Hirai Mizuki in third.

Semi-final two is won by American Torri Huske ahead of Yufei Zhang (China) and Margaret Mac Neil (Canada). The final will have two Americans right in the centre.

New Olympic record for Gretchen Walsh - Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Over to the swimming

The attention now turns to París La Défense Arena, which is the home of Racing 92 in the Top 14 but also hosts music concerts for the likes of Taylor Swift. We have a great night of action of swimming ahead, with Adam Peaty in action in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals and a couple of relays where Team GB have a great chance for medals. 15,000 people packed in.

07:18 PM BST

First set to Spain

Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal are in action in the doubles and they have won the first set after a tie-break.

Alcaraz and Nadal win the first set

News spreading quickly

Court Philippe Chatrier just erupted as news filtered through from the rugby sevens. Cheering and chanting interrupted the tie-break that eventually saw Nadal and Alcaraz take the first set 7-6 against their Argentine opponents.

07:08 PM BST

France win the gold

What an amazing noise inside the Stade de France and what a way to finish. And yes, it is that man again. Antoine Dupont scores to make it an emphatic win. France have their first gold medal at their home Games. Fiji, who have won the gold at the previous two Games, have to settle for silver. It is absolute bedlam inside the Stade de France.

Sevens glory for France

07:06 PM BST

Try France

You guessed it; Antoine Dupont. What can’t this man do on a rugby pitch? He takes another penalty quickly and goes over for the try that looks likely to seal the gold medal for France as they land the easy conversion.

France lead 21-7 with a minute left.

Dupont on the scoresheet

07:03 PM BST

France closing in

France are agonisingly close to the Fiji line but get the crossfield kick all wrong. They had a penalty advantage anyway so we go back for the penalty just five metres out.

06:59 PM BST

Try France

What an impact Mr Dupont! Within seconds of his introduction he sprints all the way from his own 22 down the left-hand touchline. He goes around Tuwai and offloads inside incredibly for Aaron Grandidier to score an amazing try. The conversion from out wide is successful.

France lead 14-7.

WHAT a try. It was scored by London-born Aaron Grandidier Nkanang but made by the man of the moment and the rockstar of these Games... of course it had to be Dupont, who is on as a sub. France are minutes away from Olympic glory.

An amazing score for France

06:56 PM BST

Second half

Dupont is on for France.

06:55 PM BST

HT

There is the whistle and it is all square at the break in this gold medal match. What a second half we have in store.

Along with Princess Anne, I’m told President Macron, Irish taoiseach Simon Harris and Fiji president Wiliame Katonivere are also in attendance.

06:52 PM BST

Try France

The Stade de France erupts. Possession switches quickly on a number of occasions and a terrific offload from Andy Timo sets up Jefferson-Lee Joseph to go under the posts. The conversion is a simple one and we are all square.

7-7.

France back on level terms

06:48 PM BST

Try Fiji

The defending champions get the opening try of the match through Joseva Talacolo. It is the easiest conversions for Fiji and it is advantage Fiji.

Fiji lead 7-0.

06:45 PM BST

Kick-off

The atmosphere is electric inside the Stade de France. Here we go. France vs Fiji for the gold medal!

06:39 PM BST

Rugby sevens

Here comes the final from the Stade de France. 70,000 roaring French fans as the hosts go for gold against the champions from the previous two Olympics; Fiji.

First, the national anthems.

President Macron in attendance

06:38 PM BST

Princess Anne?

Things you never thought you would write: Princess Anne is at the rugby sevens. She’s one of a number of dignitaries who has turned up for this evening’s gold-medal match - unofficially known as Antoine Dupont gold-medal’s match.

France’s poster boy is 14 minutes away from becoming an Olympic champion and doesn’t everyone inside the Stade de France know it. The DJ is ripping through some absolute bangers and there’s a real party atmosphere inside the Stade de France.

Princess Anne in attendance

Big football news

FIFA have deducted six points from Canada in the women’s soccer tournament and banned three coaches for one year each in a drone spying scandal. The punishments include a 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) fine for the Canadian soccer federation.

Two assistant coaches were caught using drones to spy on opponent New Zealand’s practices before their opening game last Wednesday. Head coach Bev Priestman, who led Canada to the Olympic title in Tokyo in 2021, already was suspended by the national soccer federation then removed from the Olympic tournament. She is now banned from all football for one year.

FIFA fast-tracked its own disciplinary process by asking its appeals judges to handle the case. FIFA judges found Priestman and her two assistants “were each found responsible for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play.”

Priestman and the Canadian federation now can challenge their sanctions at the Court of Arbitration’s special Olympic court in Paris.

06:30 PM BST

Women’s kayak singles

Great Britain’s Kimberley Woods has qualified for the women’s kayak singles semi-final. The 28-year-old recorded a time of 97.31 seconds in the first heat, and 95.95 in the second to finish in twelfth overall.

Australia’s Jessica Fox topped qualifying after recording the fastest time of the session at 92.18 seconds.

Poland’s Klaudia Zwolinska finished in second, with Camille Prigent of France in third.

06:24 PM BST

Rugby sevens

The bronze medal match has just finished at the Stade de France and South Africa have won the bronze after claiming a 26-19 victory over Australia. Australia had fought back from 19-7 down to draw level at 19-19 but a late South Africa try has secured them the bronze medal.

South Africa take bronze

What is in store tonight

18:45 Rugby sevens - gold medal match: France v Fiji

20:12 Swimming - men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals, featuring Britain’s Adam Peaty.

20:34 Swimming - women’s 4x100m freestyle final

20:44 Swimming - men’s 4x100m freestyle final

Tennis

Two standing ovations to open the evening session at Roland Garros, the first for Billie Jean King and the second for the Spanish pairing of Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal. But the opposition - a pair of Argentines named Andres Mentemi and Gonzalez Maximo - then walk out to an uninhibited chorus of boos. Feelings are still running high over the racist, anti-French song performed by the Argentine football team after their victory in the Copa America a fortnight ago. Things could get spicy here.

06:07 PM BST

Men’s canoe singles

Great Britain’s Adam Burgess has qualified for the men’s canoe singles semi-final on Monday. The 32-year-old had the second fastest time of 90.87 seconds in heat one, and had a clean second run to cross the line in 95.08 seconds. France’s Nicolas Gestin finished first.

06:02 PM BST

Tennis

Due to the horrendous weather in Paris today, a lot of the tennis on the outer courts have been postponed. But Carlos Alcaraz has safely progressed into the second round after a 6-3 6-1 victory over Lebanon’s Hady Habib.

Alcaraz safely through

Silver for Henderson

First silver at the 2024 Olympics for Team GB

05:51 PM BST

Good start for British eventing

Laura Collett/London 52 🐴

Ros Canter/Lordships Graffalo 🐴

Tom McEwen/JL Dublin 🐴



05:44 PM BST

First medals for the hosts

France have secured their first medals of their home Games in judo. Shirine Boukli has won bronze in the women’s -48kg judo. Boukli lost to eventual gold medallist Tsunoda Natsumi of Japan in the quarter-finals, but won through the repechage rounds to take one of two bronze medals on offer.

And France’s second medal has just arrived via Luka Mkheidze, who has taken silver in the men’s -60kg final.

Despair for Tarling

A gutsy, brave and mature race which painfully just ends in a 4th placed finish for Josh Tarling in the men's time trial 💔



The 20-year-old had to recover from a puncture to claw back time.



Top three in the men’s individual time trial

Remco Evenepoel (Bel) 36mins 12secs

Filippo Ganna (Ita) +15secs

Wout van Aert (Bel) +25secs

Victory for Evenepoel

05:23 PM BST

Gymnastics

Great Britain have qualified for Monday’s men’s team final. They were top after their sub-division but are now third after the two big favourites China and Japan put in strong performances in their session.

They will be seeking just their second Olympic men’s team medal after bronze in 2012.

05:20 PM BST

French president out and about

Emmanuel Macron meets with police forces

Brazilian Olympic eventer warned for horse abuse

Equestrian’s governing body has issued a warning to Carlos Parro, a Brazilian eventer, for causing “unnecessary discomfort to a horse” as the abuse crisis convulsing the sport continues to escalate.

The 45-year-old was found by the FEI to have performed a highly controversial practice known as “Rollkur”, involving the hyperflexion of a horse’s neck to such an extent that oxygen is restricted to the animal’s jaw and its tongue can turn blue.

Oliver Brown has the full story.

More chaos in the world of equestrian

05:06 PM BST

Tragedy for Samoa

The Olympics boxing team coach for Samoa has died after suffering a heart attack in the athletes’ village in Paris.

Lionel Elika Fatupaito, who was 60, collapsed with a cardiac arrest while in his room with an athlete around 10.20am on Friday, police sources told French media. He died “of natural causes”, officers added.

To read the full story, click here.

Tarling denied

That puncture was so costly as Josh Tarling is bumped off the podium in the final moments as Remco Evenepoel wins the time trial. Filippo Ganna is second with Wout van Aert third. Tarling finished just two seconds off the podium and had he not had that bike change, he may even have finished second. Very unlucky for the 20-year-old. You can follow all the dedicated reaction here.

04:53 PM BST

Josh Tarling finishes

The 20-year-old comes across the line just two seconds behind our current leader Wout van Aert. He will be gutted with that time he lost due to the bike change. Ganna and Evenepoel are still yet to finish and Evenepoel in particular is looking good.

Josh Tarling sets a good time

04:50 PM BST

Not good news for the tennis

The news from soggy Roland Garros is that the organisers have admitted defeat on the outside courts, cancelling all matches for today apart from the American derby between Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, which gets a promotion to a roofed court. Andy Murray’s doubles match thus becomes unlikely to get a look-in tomorrow. We’re still awaiting the Alcaraz-Nadal celebrity pairing, which is due at 6pm BST.

Medal number two for Team GB

Our second ever women's time trial medal 👏



Anna Henderson made every pedal count!



04:42 PM BST

Football

Copa America champions Argentina were involved in an infamous opening match against Morocco that will surely be a pub quiz question in the years ahead. They suffered a 2-1 loss against Morocco in a game marred by a pitch invasion from Moroccan fans and a two-hour delay, after which Argentina had an equaliser ruled out. Therefore the pressure was on them today but they have beaten Iraq 3-1 in Lyon today.

Argentina bounced back from an opening-game defeat with a win against Iraq today

An emotional Anna Henderson speaking after winning silver

I can’t believe it. I had a small feeling I could make the podium today and squeeze out some of the other riders, but I can’t believe I’ve come second behind someone like Grace. I burst into tears when I found out I was second. I just can’t stop smiling. It was a bit confusing because the TV was really far behind and then I couldn’t see the board here. I knew I had a medal which was an amazing thing in itself, then it was whether it was silver or bronze. Last year, I was two seconds from the bronze at Worlds, so I’m really happy to be on the right side of the seconds this time. So I’m really proud.

Silver for Henderson in awful conditions

04:24 PM BST

Problem for Tarling

Disaster for the 20-year-old, who has had to change bikes and lost valuable time there. Still plenty of time left but with the competitiveness of this time trial that could be very costly.

04:23 PM BST

Medal table

Josh Tarling could add a third medal in the next hour but for the time being Team GB have two medals so far on day one; a bronze in the diving and silver in the women’s time trial. Unsurprisingly China have got off to a fast start and already top the medal table with two golds.

Tarling begins

Will Team GB have a third medal on day one in the next hour? 20-year-old European champion Josh Tarling is just getting his individual time trial under way. There are some pretty fearsome competitors he is up against including Filippo Ganna, a two-time road world time trial champion, and Remco Evenepoel, the reigning world time trial champion. Tarling finished third behind Evenepoel and Ganna in the world time trial last year.

Could Team GB secure another medal in the next hour?

04:00 PM BST

Cycling

We have some pretty huge names in the men’s individual time trial and here are the times for when some of those head out on the road:

Wout van Aert (Belgium) 4.06pm (BST)

Josh Tarling (Great Britain) 4.15pm

Stefan Küng (Switzerland) 4.17pm

Filippo Ganna (Italy) 4.20pm

Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) 4.21pm

Remember you can follow all the live action here.

Tennis

The rain in Paris is continuing to cause havoc, especially in the tennis at Roland Garros. Four Brits are supposed to be in action today in the first round; Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Katie Boulter, but it remains to be seen how much action we get on the outside courts. There is only currently action on the two courts with a roof; Court Philippe-Chatrier and Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

03:45 PM BST

Hockey

It was a great start for the Team GB men’s hockey team, who beat Spain 4-0 in their opening group game this morning.

Off to a flier 🤩



A commanding 4-0 win for our men's hockey team this morning including this stunner from Nick Park!



Another medal to come in the time trials?

Anna Henderson has secured Team GB’ second medal but could we see a third in the next hour or so? Josh Tarling is in action in the men’s individual time trial and he begins his effort at around 4.15pm (BST). Remember you can follow our dedicated cycling blog here, for all the reaction to Henderson’s silver and following Tarling’s efforts to secure a third medal for Team GB.

03:30 PM BST

Live from Stade de France

Defending champions into the final

They won gold in Rio and then gold again in Tokyo, now Fiji have booked their place in the final after beating Australia 31-7. Tries from Selesitino Ravutaumada, Kaminieli Rasaku, Iosefo Baleiwairiki and Joji Nasova have sealed their place in the final, despite Australia taking the lead through Ben Dowling’s early try. Fiji will play hosts France just before 6.45pm (BST).

Fiji to play France in the final

03:13 PM BST

Fiji ahead

After France booked their place in the rugby sevens final, defending champions Fiji are attempting to join them as they play Australia. Currently Fiji are leading 14-7 a few minutes into the second half.

03:04 PM BST

Silver for Henderson

It is a silver medal for Anna Henderson and Team GB have their second medal on day one after Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper claimed bronze in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard this morning. You can follow our dedicated cycling blog here, with Josh Tarling going for gold in the men’s time trial later.

Second medal for Team GB

03:00 PM BST

Medal incoming for GB

Anna Henderson is set for at least a bronze in the women’s individual time trial.

02:58 PM BST

France 19 - 5 South Africa

Antoine Dupont took a step closer to becoming an Olympic champion after France came from a try behind to power past South Africa and advance to the men’s rugby sevens final in Paris.

There were jubilant scenes in the country’s national rugby stadium as Les Bleus staged a thrilling comeback, crossing the whitewash three times in a high-octane second half to book their place in the gold medal match.

It was sweet revenge for Dupont, whose France side were dumped out of their home Rugby World Cup by the Springboks at this same stadium in the quarter-finals last October.

Hosts through to the final

France have booked their spot in the sevens final with a 19-5 victory over South Africa. Rayan Rebbadj scored another try and with time up Jordan Sepho added another. France have avenged their defeat to South Africa in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Paris back in October, in which Antoine Dupont played despite fracturing his cheekbone just a few weeks before. Delight for the home fans. Up next in the other semi-final defending champions Fiji take on Australia.

02:48 PM BST

Game opening up

We did not have a try in the first half between hosts France and South Africa but we now have points to report! France currently lead 7-5 in the closing stages. Tristan Leyds had given South Africa the lead before France responded through Rayan Rebbadj, who converted his own try to give the hosts the lead. Will Antoine Dupont and France book their place in the final?

Will France seal their spot in the final?

02:47 PM BST

Henderson on for a medal?

In horrific conditions in Paris, Anna Henderson could be set for GB’s second medal in the women’s individual time trial. You can follow all the action from the time trials, including the men’s later when Josh Tarling goes for gold, with our dedicated live blog.

HT in Paris

We have reached half-time in the semi-final between South Africa and France and there have been no scores in the first half so it remains deadlocked at the break.

As is the case with knockout rugby, this is already turning into a cagey affair and there are plenty of nerves out there. France’s Stephen Martin Edo Parez has knocked on, while South Africa’s Selyn Davids flung a wayward pass into touch.. no points at the break! Massive seven mins coming up..

Cagey affair in the rugby sevens

02:32 PM BST

South Africa vs France

The first men’s rugby sevens semi-final is just getting started as hosts France are taking on South Africa. It is safe to say Antoine Dupont’s name gets the loudest cheer when the teams are read out over the tannoy. Fiji will take on Australia in the other semi-final straight after.

Once again, the Stade de France is bouncing. The nation has turned up in force to get behind their sevens team. No prizes for guessing who gets the biggest cheer as the names are read out by the stadium announcer. Sevens has never known anything like it. Boos ring out as South Africa emerge from the tunnel...

02:27 PM BST

Plenty more action

Thank you Luke. There is still so much more action to come today, including the rugby sevens, canoe slalom, swimming and cycling time trials so make sure you stay with us for the rest of the day.

As our sevens coverage is about to get under way

I’ll hand over to Kieran Crichard to take you through the rest of the day’s action.

02:18 PM BST

‘A full house at the Stade de France’

I’ve hot-footed it from the Aquatics Centre over to the Stade de France for a bit more of Antoine Dupont action, as France’s main man continues his pursuit of an Olympic medal against South Africa in the first men’s rugby sevens semi-final of the afternoon. Feels like a bit of a tribute act to last year’s World Cup, when Les Bleus came up short to eventual champions South Africa in the quarter-final in this very stadium. You couldn’t script it any better, really. It’s a full house once again – Ireland v USA hasn’t even finished yet – but already La Marseillaise is being belted out.

02:04 PM BST

Fiona Tomas will be in place for us...

...at the Stade de France. Always an entertaining watch is rugby sevens.

Antoine Dupont of France scores a try during the Men Quarter Final match Argentina against France of the Rugby Sevens competitions in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, France, 25 July 2024

Antoine Dupont will be in action for France, of course, as they take on South Africa within the next 30 minutes.

The men’s sevens is about to get to the business end

First we have a few minor “finals”, sorting out the places from fifth to eighth before the first semi-final of South Africa v France at 2.30pm BST, followed by Fiji vs Australia in the second one. We then have Japan v Uruguay to work out who finishes 11th and 12th, Samoa v Kenya to establish who finishes 9th and 10th. The 7th-place match and 5th-place match follow that at 5pm and 5.30pm.

The proper stuff comes with the bronze medal match at 6pm and the gold medal match at 6.45pm.

01:43 PM BST

The women’s time trial has just begun

Anna Henderson will be competing for Team GB and is off in just over half an hour. Later today in the men’s time trial, Josh Tarling, Great Britain’s great medal hope, is off at 4.15pm BST.

Christina Schweinberger of Team Austria competes near to the Assemblee Nationale, during the Womenâ€™s Individual Time Trial on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Pont Alexandre III on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

The course looks quite wet, as you’d expect and that always fills me with slight trepidation. Always have a chance of someone going over or going straight on, locked brakes. Follow the latest on all today’s cycling here.

Men’s doubles: Badminton

It’s all over for Great Britain in this pool game, Malaysia win two games to one, winning the deciding game 21-11. Ben Lane and Sean Vendy lose.

Britain's Sean Vendy (L top) and Ben Lane (R top) shake hands with Malaysia's Soh Wooi Yik (L bottom) and Aaron Chia (R bottom) after their men's doubles badminton group stage match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Porte de la Chapelle Arena in Paris on July 27, 2024.

01:27 PM BST

Men’s badminton pairs: Team GB up against it in the final game

They are 11 points to eight down against Malaysia in the deciding game.

01:19 PM BST

A nice moment involving Andy Murray

A titan of tennis, I think we can say.

Let’s hope he gets a fitting farewell in Paris.

Badminton: Men’s doubles

Malaysia clinch the second game, so we will head to a deciding game...

01:04 PM BST

Badminton: Men’s doubles

Great Britain are a game up on Malaysia but are 13-17 down in the second game.

Adam Peaty quicker than big Chinese rival in opening heat at Paris 2024

Adam Peaty struck the first mini psychological blow in his expected Olympic head-to-head with the Chinese swimmer Qin Haiyang, who has claimed that increased anti-doping tests prove that “European and American teams” feel threatened by the Chinese swimming squad.

Read Jeremy Wilson’s full report from Paris here.

12:55 PM BST

‘I was seen as weak’: Why there are so few female coaches at Olympics

Misogyny, sexism and child-caring responsibilities are some of the barriers women face when trying to carve out a career in coaching. Read the full piece by Fiona Tomas here.

A bit of a washout at Roland-Garros so far

On the outside courts, anyway.

Spectators take shelter from the rain as the wet weather delays the start of play on the outside courts at the Roland-Garros Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Paris on July 27, 2024.

Cameron Norrie is due to play Tallon Griekspoor, from the Netherlands, in the men’s singles but there will be no play on the outside courts until 2.30pm at the very earliest.

12:32 PM BST

Women’s double sculls up next

New Zealand win the heat by a second or two from Great Britain, the Kiwis pipping them at the end. Rebecca Wilde and Mathilda Hodgkins-Byrne are through to the Olympic semi-final.

Mathilda Hodgkins Byrne and Rebecca Wilde of Team Great Britain reacts after competing in the Womenâ€™s Double Sculls Heat during day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

They are speaking after their event with Rebecca Wilde speaking to Matthew Pinsent:

“We just wanted to go out there and show them what we could do. I’m really glad we showed that in our first race.”

12:28 PM BST

Rowing: Women’s quadruple sculls

Great Britain won their heat in this, comfortably and are, like the men, into the Olympic final. Good work.

12:26 PM BST

Rowing: Men’s quadruple sculls

Great Britain have finished second in their heat behind the Netherlands by about three seconds and they are into the Olympic final.

Thomas Graeme, Matthew Haywood, Callum Dixon and Thomas Barras of Team Great Britain practice for the Men's Quadruple Skulls ahead of the Rowing at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 25, 2024 in Paris, Franc

Thomas Barras and Matt Heywood are speaking to the BBC.

MH: It’s brilliant to have my first race done at the Olympics, it’s brilliant fun. We were looking to be as close to the Dutch as possible and I feel like towards the end we definitely did that... we just need to find that little bit extra at the start. It’s something we can work on. TB: We’ve already done slightly better than last [time]. We’ve had a bit of a turbulent time in the training camps [through] illness and injury. Hopefully we will push on, push on, push on, going forward.

Team GB’s first Paris 2024 medallists speak

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen are speaking to BBC Sport after their bronze in the women’s 3m syncrho earlier this morning.

YH: “We’re so excited, we’re so pleased with ourselves. We came into this event knowing this is what we want but we had to stand on the board today and deliver and I am so proud that we were able to do that.” SMJ: “I am very much lost for words. A month ago I didn’t think I was going to be able to be here... I got a back fracture. To be up on the board and to come away with that. I can’t think of anything better.” YH: “Every time before we do a dive we do a little word with other like ‘take our time, don’t rush, we know what we’re doing’. On our last dive we decided to change our order so we put our hardest dive last just so we had a bit of extra advantage at the end. It went well for us.” SMJ: I think obviously the first option set us back on my side. We knew we needed two really, really good ones. I think also, it’s not over till it’s over. Very much we showed that today.

On the Australians’ error and waiting for a medal to be confirmed:

SMJ: “I think very much denial, they’ll have done it regardless. Just suspense, massively.” YH: “When you’re stood there and it’s tight like that. In that one we knew they had to falter a bit, so for them to feel the pressure and drop that dive meant that we came away with a bronze medal so we couldn’t be more please.”

On taking Great Britain’s first women’s diving medal in the Olympics since 1960:

YH: “It’s been a bit of a thing, the girls haven’t had a medal for so many years. So coming in today we really wanted to put our best foot forwards and show what we can do. To come away with the first medal in so long in the women’s diving in so long is incredible.”

Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: Great Britain second

China win the heat and Great Britain, a little behind them.

11:52 AM BST

We are now into the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay, heat one

Great Britain are in action too and are currently third behind Hungary and Germany approaching the half-way stage.

Great Britain second in their heat in the 4x100m women’s freestyle relay

The United States win. Freya Anderson with a good final leg there, just pipping Italy.

US' Kate Douglass reacts after competing a heat of the women's 4x100m freestyle relay swimming event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on July 27, 2024

She says, speaking to the BBC, afterwards: “That hurt a bit, but it’s all about tonight I guess. We did the job this morning and we’ll be ready to go again.”

11:46 AM BST

The women’s 4x100m freestyle relay is under way at the Aquatics Centre

Team GB, in heat one, were in second but have slipped a bit to third after 250m.

Men’s 400m freestyle: Bird is out

Kieran Bird has failed to make it through to the semi-finals, his time of 3min 47.54sec not quick enough to qualify.

11:26 AM BST

Adam Peaty speaks after his heat

It’s not where you’re placed, it’s about getting out there. I’d like to have gone in the eights, but yeah... it’s very surprising that it’s towards the 59s.

He also says it’s important to get a good lane for the semi-finals, which he has done.

11:26 AM BST

Harper and Mew Jensen receive their medals

Well done.

Great Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen with their bronze medals following the women's synchronised 3m springboard final at the Aquatics Centre on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Saturday July 27, 2024.

The women's 3m synchro medallists celebrate with their medals

The women's 3m synchro medallists celebrate with their medals

Tears of joy for the British pair, though

A slight element of disbelief, perhaps, too.

Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - July 27, 2024. Yasmin Harper of Britain and Scarlett Mew Jensen of Britain react at the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final

Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the women's synchronised 3m springboard diving final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France

Great Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen celebrates their bronze medal following the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France

11:06 AM BST

Australia not-so synchro...

Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Team Australia compete in the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final on day one of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Aquatics Centre on July 27, 2024 in Paris, France.

There were, understandable, tears afterwards.

Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - July 27, 2024. Yani Chang of China, Anabelle Smith of Australia, and Maddison Keeney of Australia embrace after the event.

11:02 AM BST

Swimming: Peaty update

Adam Peaty safely through as second fastest qualifier through the heats in his quest for a third straight 100m breaststroke title. His time of 59.18sec was not especially fast by his standards but perhaps significant that he was quicker than his big Chinese rival Qin Haiyang, who qualified in 59.58sec. Very much sparring at the moment – we will know more after the semi-finals tonight ahead of tomorrow night’s big final.

11:00 AM BST

It was a really poor attempt from the Australians

Anabelle Smith with the critical error that lost them a likely bronze medal, nearly falling off the board. She was in tears afterwards and you can understand why. You feel for her but performing under pressure is what it is all about. They needed just 50 points but failed. They just needed something solid but the pressure clearly got to them.

Diving - Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final - Aquatics Centre, Saint-Denis, France - July 27, 2024. Maddison Keeney of Australia and Anabelle Smith of Australia in action

The Australians have messed up!

One of the pair nearly strayed off the board on her jump. This will be a low score and it could mean Team GB get their first medal of the games. Just 48.60 which means it’s the first medal of the Games for Team GB... most likely, depending on what happens in the final pair, but it would take something extraordinary, surely?

The Italians can beat them but they don’t seem to have nailed it... and that all but confirms the bronze for Team GB!

Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper claim bronze in the women’s 3m synchronised springboard.

China win gold, USA win silver.

10:49 AM BST

Harper and Mew Jensen finish their competition

I think they will need a mistake from the Australians to claim a medal but it’s a good effort anyway. We will have to wait.

10:47 AM BST

England make a fine start in the Hockey

Team GB men make light work of Spain by beating them 4-0 in their Pool A game. Goals from Gareth Furlong (who had two), Nick Park and Rupert Shipperley.

Great Britain are fourth after four rounds in the women’s 3m synchro

But they have to make up 12 points to match the Australians ahead of them to claim a medal. It’s a big ask...

10:37 AM BST

Here come the Britons

For round four in the women’s 3m synchro. What can they achieve this time? They need a good round. And it looks good. Or at least from what the commentator is saying. It all looks good to me. It’s 71.70 for round four, which is good and could put them back into medal contention...

Great Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen during the Women's Synchronised 3m Springboard Final at the Aquatics Centre on the first day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Saturday July 27, 2024. PA Photo.

10:33 AM BST

It’s looking like a bit of an ask for the British pair in the women’s 3m synchro

China lead the way but a gap has emerged between the provisional medallists and the chasers.

Harper and Mew Jensen are down in sixth after three rounds on 160.50 with the Australians in the bronze medal position on 169.20.

Always good to get into the spirit of things

As this French police officer is doing.

10:24 AM BST

First gold medal of Paris 2024

And it goes to China, who defeat South Korea in the mixed pairs for the 10m air rifle.

China's Sheng Lihao, right, and teammate Huang Yuting compete for the gold medal in the 10m air rifle mixed team medal round at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Chateauroux, France.

Keanna Macinnes in the women’s 100m butterfly

She posted a time of 57.90 to finish sixth in her heat but we do not yet know if that time is good enough for her to get to the semi-finals.

Swimming - Women's 100m Butterfly - Heats - Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France - July 27, 2024. Swimmers in action

10:19 AM BST

Judges in the diving are not allowed to view replays

Which just seems silly. Surely if you are competing in an event that relies on a human’s interpretation of quality then you need as many views as possible?

Anyway, the British pair of Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper go again in round two and score a slightly disappointing 46.20 which means they are now behind the Americans so it will be bronze medal position at best after two rounds.

It’s been a solid start for Harper and Mew Jensen, who scored 50.40 in their back dive pike and probably would have liked their reverse dive pike to be a tiny bit cleaner, picking up a score of 46.20. Still, the pair look comfortable out there and are in a bronze medal position – no doubt they’ll be appreciating the British support dotted about in the crowds.

Team GB - Diving update

Great Britain in the silver medal position in the women’s synchronised springboard after one round.

Here’s how it stands:

China - 52.80 GBR - 50.40 USA - 49.80 ITA - 49.20 GER - 48.60 AUS - 47.40

10:12 AM BST

Kazakhstan top medal table!

It may not last long but Kazakhstan sit atop the France 2024 medal table

The mixed pair of Alexandre Le and Islam Satpayev clinched bronze in the 10m air rifle competition with a 17-5 victory over Maximilian Ulbrich and Anna Janssen of Germany.

It is Kazakhstan’s first Olympic medal in shooting since 1996 - and the first medals of these Games.

Get ready for the diving

Hello from the shiny new Aquatics Centre in Paris, where crowds are slowly filtering through to take their seats. There were extensive security checks to get inside the park and the queues at the entrance in the damp weather were very long. Hopefully, they’ll all make it through in time for the action.

This is one of two venues that has been built for the Games — the Bourget climbing wall is the other. A stone’s throw away from the Stade de France, this is where Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper could win Britain’s first medal of the Paris Olympics in the women’s 3m synchro.

The pair have a decent shot at picking up a medal, having stormed to world silver and a bronze since they joined forces last year. There are eight nations battling it out for the podium — including China’s indomitable pairing of Yiwen Chen and Yani Chang, the former being a three-time world champion in this event.

10:01 AM BST

Badminton boon

Team GB have also made a promising start in the badminton men’s doubles.

Ben Lane and Sean Vendy have edged a dramatic first game against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 21-19. This is no mean feat given their opponents are ranked fourth in the world.

It’s best of three so watch this space.

IOC apologises to South Korea

Organisers of the Olympics have issued a “deep apology” to South Korea after their athletes were mistakenly introduced as North Korea at the opening ceremony last night.

“We would like to offer a deep apology over the mistake that occurred in the introduction of the South Korean delegation during the opening ceremony,” the IOC said on its official Korean language X account.

The two Koreas have been divided since the end of World War Two, with tensions between the states further escalating recently.

South Korea were introduced as the "Democratic People's Republic of Korea" at the opening ceremony

09:33 AM BST

Strong start in the men’s hockey

Team GB have made a flying start in the men’s hockey racing into a two-goal lead thanks to goals by Nicholas Park and Gareth Furlong. With the game approaching half-time things are looking up for the well-fancied Brits.

Here’s the opener. Nicholas Park, take a bow.

WHAT A GOAL this was! 🙌



Rain check for Macdonald

The news of the postponement of the skateboarding will come as a blow to Andy Macdonald, who is due to become Britain’s first male skateboarder at the Olympics. But Macdonald is used to biding his time. The US-based pro boarder is 50 years old, going on 51.

He is not, in case you’re wondering, Team GB’s oldest competitor in Paris. That honour befalls Carl Hester, who at 57, will make history by equalling fellow equestrian legend Nick Skelton’s record of seven Olympic Games.

The oldest Olympian in Paris is Juan Antonio Jimenez Cobo of Spain. The 65-year-old, also an equestrian, is taking part in his third Olympic Games, and won silver medal in team dressage in Athens in 2004, which was his last appearance at the Games.

Andy Macdonald

Skateboarding postponed

Heavy rain in Paris this morning is again wreaking havoc with the start of the Olympic Games. The men’s street skateboarding competition has this morning been deemed too dangerous to go ahead following a meeting between organisers from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the skateboarding authorities.

A large open air venue at La Concorde in central Paris, which is the base for urban sports like skateboarding, breaking, BMX freestyle and 3x3 basketball, is currently full of organisers sweeping water off the ramps rather than athletes preparing for today’s scheduled competition.

The street skateboarding will now be moved back to Monday, when both the preliminary heats and final will be staged. The amount of rain on Friday night and Saturday morning must also lead to concerns for the triathlon races that are scheduled for next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Daily readings of pollution in the Seine have been much more favourable in recent weeks but, with a direct link between rain water and a sewage system that can become overwhelmed, the big fear was always heavy rain in close proximity to competition.

Final decisions will wait until hours before the races, with Team GB ready to send in support staff for the pre-race recces rather than risk the athletes falling ill ahead of competition.

08:55 AM BST

Holy cowbell!

Talking of swimming, the action gets under way in the pool today with Adam Peaty hoping to once again make waves in the 100m breaststroke.

Australia and the United States will also feature prominently - but the question is: will the cowbells?

At the Tokyo Olympics the Americans took it upon themselves to create some much-needed atmosphere at the Covid-affected event by clanging cowbells to inspire their swimmers.

Needless to say, this did not go down too well with rival teams, not least the Australians, who found the infernal noise rather irritating.

“I’ve never wanted to punch someone more and steal the cowbell, and I really hope that someone did,” Aussie swimmer Cate Campbell said in an interview with Australia’s “Today” show last year.

American Abbey Weitzeil retorted last month by saying: “We’re all bringing the cowbell.”

“Whenever comments are made about your country or your jobs, it’s all competitive. I think we all are competitive, our competitive side comes out, so we’re all bringing the cowbell, extra loud!”

Water disappointment

Tests results released on Friday showed the water quality in the River Seine is slightly below the standards needed to authorise swimming.

Heavy rain during the opening ceremony revived concerns over whether the long-polluted waterway will be clean enough to host swimming competitions, since water quality is deeply linked with the weather in the French capital.

In a bid to ease fears, last week Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo took a highly publicized dip in the Seine, which will be used for marathon swimming and triathlon, and even described the water as “delicious”.

While tests by monitoring group Eau de Paris showed that at the Bras Marie, E. coli levels were then above the safe limit of 900 colony-forming units per 100 milliliters determined by European rules on June 17, when the mayor took a dip, at two other measuring points further downstream the results were below the threshold.

Paris City Hall and the prefecture of the Paris region have said “the flow of the Seine is highly unstable due to regular rainfall episodes and remains more than twice the usual flow in summer,” to explain away the fluctuating test results.

Swimming in the Seine has been banned for over a century, but since 2015, organisers have invested $1.5 billion to prepare the river for the Olympics and to ensure it is cleaner for Parisiens after the Games.

Still not sure I’d take the plunge.

Bonne chance out there, swimmers!

07:48 AM BST

‘North Korea’ faux pas

Drugs ban: check. Diplomatic incident: check.

South Korea has expressed “regret” that its athletes at the opening ceremony were introduced by the announcer as the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea” - the official name of North Korea.

The announcer used the same introduction when the North Korean delegation passed.

The country’s vice minister for sports and culture, Jang Mi-ran, has requested a meeting with International Olympics Committee President Thomas Bach, the ministry said in a statement.

“We express regret that the country was introduced as North Korea at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games when the athletes of the Republic of Korea were entering,” it said.

South Korea’s National Olympic Committee immediately referred the incident to the Games’ organisers and requested that the error is not repeated.

South Korea’s delegation includes 143 athletes competing in 21 events.

North Korea, which is returning to the Games for the first time since Rio 2016, has sent 16 athletes to the French capital.

Positive drugs test

The breaking news this morning is one of a positive drugs test in the men’s judo.

Iraq’s Sajjad Ghanim Sehen has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for anabolic steroids, the International Testing Agency (ITA) have said

The first-time Olympian, who can request a test of a B sample, has been banned from any activity during the Paris Olympics.

The ITA, which is in charge of anti-doping tests during the Games, said the judoka’s sample dated from July 23, with the positive test reported two days later.

Should the second sample also test positive for the prohibited substances, he could face a ban of up to four years.

The Iraqi had been due to take on Uzbek Sharofiddin Boltaboev on July 30 in the under 81kg category elimination round.

The ITA’s anti-doping program at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 caught six athletes during the official games period, from 6,200 samples taken.

Day 1: what you have to watch today

After all the talk, the training, the blood, sweat and tears, finally we are here: the first ‘proper’ day of the Olympics, and more importantly the first chance of any medals.

There are not too many on offer today but Team GB have a good shot of getting their Games tally up and running in the 3m Springboard Synchro diving at 10am (BST). Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen won bronze in the event at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha earlier this year, having taken silver at last summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Later today, Josh Tarling is the bookmakers’ favourite in the men’s road racing time trial. The Welshman, who is only 20 years old, will have his work cut out beating a high-class field that includes the reigning world champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and hour record holder Flippo Ganna (Italy). But Tarling has gone from strength to strength since taking bronze at last year’s World Championships aged just 19.

Wind could be a factor, with riders weighing up whether to go front and rear disc wheels. As could drizzle, which is expected to fall this afternoon and could turn already bumpy central Paris roads lethal. Either way, it is sure to be exciting. Tarling is fifth from last down the ramp at 16:15:30 (BST).

Finally, later this evening, Team GB are confident of at least a medal in the men’s 4x100m relay swimming final. They will have to beat formidable lineups from the United States, Australia and China, who are all heavily backed.

Great Britain’s men’s hockey team face off against Spain in their opening match of the Games at 9am (BST). In contrast to the women, who have won medals at the last three Games, including gold in Rio, the men’s side have struggled to escape the shadows of that famous triumph at Seoul 1988, which gave rise to the immortal Barry Davies line: “Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares.” Captain David Ames believes a more “dynamic” men’s team can mix it with the likes of Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany and India. “I wouldn’t have said we were one of those big teams three years ago, but I believe we are one now,” Ames said. “There are probably six teams who are capable of winning that gold medal, and we are definitely one of them.”

Also worth noting that the men’s rugby sevens concludes today with poster boy Antoine Dupont hoping to inspire the host nation to glory. If he can, it would likely do wonders in terms of getting a sceptical French public into the swing of things. Fiji’s men are looking to make it a ‘three-peat’ in the event.

Brit-watch

Adam Peaty, the Uttoxeter-born swimmer, has had well-documented mental health issues since the last Games, but says he is “enjoying being the underdog” for once. Gets his Olympics under way in the 100m breaststroke heats.