Olympics 2024: Hector Pardoe qualifies for Paris Games with World Championship bronze

Great Britain's Hector Pardoe has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics after winning bronze in the 10km open water event at the World Championships.

The 22-year-old is the first Briton to win a medal in the event since Kerri-Anne Payne's gold in 2011.

Pardoe, who needed a top-15 finish for Olympic qualification, claimed bronze in the final few strokes in Qatar.

"I just wanted to secure the Olympic qualification, so to come out with a medal is even better," said Pardoe.

Pardoe competed in the 2020 Games, which were held in Tokyo in 2021.

However, his Olympic debut came to a premature end in Japan when he had to pull out on the final lap of the marathon swim after being elbowed in the eye by a fellow competitor.

"The emotions were quite high, following the path of redemption from Tokyo 2020 with the eye injury," said Pardoe.

"I was feeling great throughout the whole race (in Doha), that last lap, I made it happen and followed my strategy perfectly.

"I went into Tokyo as a 20-year-old without much experience. The experience I've gained in the last three years will really set me up nicely to compete with the big boys in Paris."

Behind Pardoe, there was further good news for Team GB as Tobias Robinson finished 15th to claim the last Olympic quota spot in the event.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding as the pair came fifth in the men's 3m synchronised diving.

The duo, who have already guaranteed their Olympic quota spot in Paris, have won two World Championship silvers, Commonwealth gold and two Diving World Cup silvers during their 18 months competing together.

Also on Sunday, GB's women's water polo team lost 22-10 to Italy in their first World Championships match since 2013.

The team will play Canada in Group D at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.