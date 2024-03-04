Olympics 2024: Antoine Dupont inspires France to beat Great Britain in sevens final

Antoine Dupont inspired France's men to their first sevens title in 19 years as they beat Great Britain 21-0 in the final in Los Angeles.

Dupont, who is missing this year's Six Nations to focus on sevens with a view to playing in the Olympics, came off the bench to set up the final try.

It was France's first sevens title since 2005 and Dupont says the Olympic hosts "can beat anyone".

"I started this Olympic project to get a medal - obviously a gold," he said.

"I knew the guys were able to do it [on Sunday] and that they can beat anyone when they're at their best," added the scrum-half, who is widely regarded as the best player in the world at the full-sized game.

"We're a very ambitious squad who are looking to claim a gold medal in the summer. We're all aiming for it."

Dupont will now return to his club side Toulouse before re-joining the sevens squad for the series finale in Madrid in May.

France's best finish in the sevens at the Olympics was seventh place in Rio in 2016.

