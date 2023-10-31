Olympics 1972: Tragic hostage-taking casts deep shadow over Munich Olympics

In 1972, at the height of the Cold War, the Federal Republic of Germany hosted the 20th Olympic Games in Munich. While the West German government wanted to use the "Games of Peace and Joy" to forget the memory of the Olympic Games organised by Adolf Hitler in Berlin in 1936, terror had resurfaced on German soil.

On 5 September 1972, a commando of eight Palestinians belonging to the Black September group infiltrated the Olympic village, killing two Israeli athletes and taking nine others hostage.

It was supposed to be the Olympics of joy, according to their motto, but it turned out to be the Olympics of horror.

'Black September'

Dubbed "Black September" in memory of the bloody repression of Palestinian fighters in Jordan in September 1970, the group took Israeli athletes hostage.

The German authorities, keen to forget the country's Nazi past, had put in place a light security detail. The police officers stationed around the Olympic Village at the time of the hostage-taking were unarmed.

Holding the Olympic Games in the Federal Republic of Germany was a symbolic success for West Germany, which wanted to erase the memory of the Nazi Games in Berlin in 1936.

According to Thierry Terret, a sports historian specialising in the Olympic Games, West Germany was also seeking to assert its superiority over its neighbour and political rival, the German Democratic Republic (GDR) which had finished ahead of it at the last Olympic Games.

31 Connollystrasse

As they entered the Israeli athletes' flats, the armed group shot dead two Israeli athletes and took nine others hostage.

17 dead

“The police were everywhere," she recalled in an interview with RFI.



