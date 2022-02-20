Olympic wake-up call: Team Canada caps 2022 Beijing Games with bobsleigh bronze

Canadians Justin Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Benjamin Coakwell celebrate winning the bronze medal in the four-man bobsleigh at the 2022 Beijing Olympics Winter Games in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (Pavel Golovkin/The Associated Press - image credit)

Canada won bronze on the final day on competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

Bobsleigh pilot Justin Kripps and brakemen Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones, and Benjamin Coakwell finished 79-hundredths of a second behind Germany's Francesco Friedrich, who repeated as Olympic champion after winning the event in 2018.

Friedrich also defended his gold medal in the two-man competition earlier this week, marking the first time someone has won back-to-back gold medals in both disciplines.

Canada's bobsleigh bronze marked the country's 26th medal of the Beijing Games, which is the second-most medals Canada was ever won at a single a Winter Olympics. Canadian athletes tallied four gold medals, eight silver and 14 bronze.

The medal is also the second of Kripps' career, following his co-gold-medal win in the two-man bobsleigh at PyeongChang 2018 — where he and Friedrich were tied for the win.

The Canadian sled piloted by Christopher Spring, with Cody Sorensen, Samuel Giguère and Mike Evelyn finished in ninth place. A third Canadian sled, piloted by Taylor Austin, with Daniel Sunderland, Chris Patrician and Jay Dearborn, placed 23rd, having not qualified for the fourth run of the competition.

Canadian record set in cross-country mass start

Barrie, Ont., cross-country skier Cendrine Browne finished in 16th place in the women's mass start race, marking Canada's best-ever Olympic finish in the event.

Browne finished in one hour, 31 minutes and 21.6 seconds, in a bitterly cold and windy 30km race at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre.

Norway's Therese Johaug won the final individual event of the Beijing Games, marking her third gold medal of these Olympics after winning the 10km classic and 15km skiathlon.

The 33-year-old made her Olympic return after missing the 2018 Games amid an 18-month doping suspension, in which she said the banned substance inadvertently came from an ointment to treat sunburnt lips.

With the win, Norway finished the Beijing Games with the most total medals with 37, and the most gold medals with 16.

Katherine Stewart-Jones of Chelsea, Que., finished in 30th place, Whitehorse's Dahria Beatty placed 39th, and fellow Chelsea-native Laura Leclair finished 51st .

Finland wins elusive Olympic hockey gold

Finland's men's hockey team have won six Olympic medals in its history, but could never win the championship game.

They finally got their moment on Sunday in Beijing.

Hannes Bjorninen scored the golden goal for Finland in a 2-1 win over the defending champions from the Russian Olympic Committee.

Goaltender Harri Sateri, a former San Jose Sharks prospect, made 16 saves for Finland. ROC goaltender and former Philadelphia Flyers draft pick Ivan Fedotov made 29 saves — half of them coming in the third period alone — in a losing effort.

Great Britain wins curling gold

Eve Muirhead's rink led Great Britain to a 10-3 win over Japan for the country's first Olympic curling title since 2002.

The win was the most lopsided women's final in Olympic history.

Both teams qualified for the playoff round following a three-way tie at the end of the round-robin. Canada was the third team in the mix but was eliminated by the tiebreaker.