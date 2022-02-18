Olympic wake-up call: Dubreuil and Gushue get their medal moments

Laurent Dubreuil of Canada reacts after winning the silver medal in the men’s 1,000-metre speedskating race at the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Friday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press - image credit)

Speed skater Laurent Dubreuil captured Canada's 24th medal of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Friday, winning silver in the men's 1,000-metres.

After missing the podium by just three-hundredths of a second in 500m — an event in which he's the reigning world champion — the 29-year-old got his medal moment in the longer distance, finishing in one minute, 8.32 seconds.

"I was in the shape of my life, and I just had a bad day six days ago," Dubreuil told CBC Sports' Anastasia Bucsis.

It's Canada's third-ever silver medal in the men's event, after Denny Morrison's placing at the 2014 Games, and Gaétan Boucher's in 1980 — who also won the gold four years later.

To relive Dubreuil's silver-medal race, or anything else you missed overnight, you can watch full replays of all Olympic events here.

WATCH | Dubreuil captures silver at Beijing 2022:

Curling bronze for Team Gushue

Canada is back on the Olympic men's curling podium after an 8-5 win over the United States in the bronze-medal match.

Brad Gushue's rink from St. John's stole two in the ninth end, before running the Americans out of rocks in the 10th.

It's Gushue's second Olympic medal, along with Mark Nichols, having won gold together at the 2006 Games in Tornio.

It's also the second Olympic medal for Marc Kennedy, an alternate with Gushue's team, adding to his Olympic gold he won with Kevin Martin's team at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

With the curling bronze, Canada surpassed the 22-medal projection issued by Nielsen's Gracenote's ahead of the Games, although Canada opted to forego its own medal objectives for these Olympics.

Sweden skip Niklas Edin is guaranteed a third-career Olympic medal, but will look for his first gold against Olympic rookie Bruce Mouat's rink of Great Britain in the final.

You can watch the final Saturday at 1 a.m. ET, on the CBC Sports app, CBC Gem or at CBCSports.ca.

Story continues

WATCH | Canada's Gushue claims men's curling bronze:

Gow brothers hold brief lead in biathlon mass start

At the five-kilometre mark of the men's 15km biathlon mass start, it was the Gow brothers of Canada leading the pack in first and second place.

Older brother Scott, 31, was out in front with 28-year-old Christian drafting in behind — both having cleared the first prone shooting range without a miss.

The better day belonged to Christian, however, who went a perfect 15-for-15 shooting through the first three ranges, and stayed in the mix for a top-10 (at times top-five) finish.

The two-time Olympian from Calgary struggled in the final range of the race, however, missing three targets with the wind picking up and skied to 13th place as the top Canadian finisher.

Scott struggled on the range after the first leg, tallying seven misses overall to finish in 25th place.

Jules Brulotte, 25, from Sherbrooke, Que., finished in 18th place, clawing his way from the back of the pack where he sat in 29th at the five-kilometre mark.

Johannes Thingnes Boe won his fourth gold medal of the Beijing Games. It was Norway's 15th gold medal of these Olympics, breaking the record for the most gold medals in a single Olympics — a record previously tied between Norway, Germany and Canada at 14 gold medals.

No Canadian medals in men's ski cross

Canada did not have an athlete racing for a medal in the big final of men's ski cross for the first time since the event was added to the Olympic programme in 2010.

Defending Olympic champion Brady Leman was the top Canadian finisher, having been eliminated in his semifinal race, and finished in second in the small final to place sixth overall.

Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C., placed ninth overall, losing to Leman by a photo finish in their quarter-final race.

Ottawa's Jared Schmidt placed 10th, and Toronto's Kevin Drury in 12th, both of whom were eliminated in the quarter-finals.