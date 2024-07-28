Olympic swimming schedule today: See full list of events for July 28 at 2024 Paris Games

The second day of swimming events are scheduled to begin Sunday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

There are twelve events scheduled for the day, including the men's and women's 100 meter and 200 meter freestyle heats and men's and women's 100 meter backstroke heats, among others. Representing Team USA, four-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy is expected to compete in the men's 100 meter Backstroke heats, making his debut in Paris.

Events will take place at the Olympic swimming pool in Paris' La Défense Arena, the first time the modern venue has ever hosted the sport.

Here's what to know about Sunday's swimming schedule for the 2024 Olympics.

July 28 Olympics swimming schedule

Here are the following swimming events scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 28.

Men's 200 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Men's 400 meter Medley - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Women's 100 meter Breaststroke - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Backstroke - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Women's 200 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Men's 400 meter Medley - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100 meter Butterfly - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 200 meter Freestyle - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 100 meter Breaststroke - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Backstroke - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Breaststroke - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 200 meter Freestyle - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

How to watch Olympics swimming on July 28, TV channel, broadcast schedule

Sunday's swimming events will be broadcast on NBC, USA and Telemundo at the following times. All events can also be streamed live on Peacock.

Starting at 5 a.m. ET: USA

7:30 a.m. ET: NBC

8 a.m. ET: Telemundo

10:15 a.m. ET: NBC

2:30 p.m. ET: NBC

7 p.m. ET: NBC

Full Team USA Olympic swimming event schedule

You can see the full Team USA swimming roster, along with which events they are expected to compete in, in the graphic below.

2024 Olympic Swimming Team ... by Gabe Hauari

2024 Olympics swimming schedule

Here's the full schedule of swimming event for this year's Olympic Games.

