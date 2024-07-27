Olympic swimming schedule today: See full list of events for July 27 at 2024 Paris Games

Swimming events are scheduled to begin Saturday at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, which for Team USA means stars like Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel will hit the pool for the first time.

While the Seine River will host triathlon and marathon swimming races, most events will take place at La Défense Arena's Olympic swimming pool.

Swimming in the Seine has been banned since 1923, and athletes have expressed frustration with the high amounts of fecal bacteria plaguing the river. Olympic organizers invested $1.5 billion to bring the water back to safer standards for the 2024 Paris Games, but it hasn't come without backlash, as some Parisians in June threatened to defecate in the Seine to protest the large sums France committed to river clean-up instead of social causes.

Here's what to know about Saturday's swimming schedule for the 2024 Olympics.

July 27 Olympics swimming schedule

Here are the following swimming events scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 27.

Women's 100 meter Butterfly - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Women's 400 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Breaststroke - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Men's 400 meter Freestyle - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Women's 4x100 meter Freestyle Relay - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Men's 4x100 meter Freestyle Relay - Heats: between 5 a.m.-7 a.m. ET

Women's 100 meter Butterfly - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 400 meter Freestyle - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 400 meter Freestyle - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 100 meter Breaststroke - Semifinals: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Women's 4x100 meter Freestyle Relay - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

Men's 4x100 meter Freestyle Relay - Final: between 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. ET

2024 Olympics swimming schedule

Here's the full schedule of swimming event for this year's Olympic Games.

Which swimmers are on Team USA?

Team USA is headlined by stars such as Katie Ledecky, who is only the ninth American swimmer to qualify for four Olympic games, and Caeleb Dressel, who won five gold medals in Tokyo.

Michael Phelps, the most decorated male athlete in Olympic history, will return to the Games as a broadcast contributor for NBC.

To see every athlete representing the U.S. in this year's Olympics, click here.

Contributing: Clare Mulroy, USA TODAY

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympics swimming events today: July 27 schedule for Paris Games