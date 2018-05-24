Olympic Swimmer Katinka Hosszu and Hubsand-Coach Announce Split

Olympic swimmer Katinka Hosszu and her coach and husband, Shane Tusup, announced their split on Tuesday.

Tusup released a shocking letter to fans on Tuesday explaining the "personal issues" that led to their split. In the letter, Tusup said Hosszu slept with her training partner, Daniel Dudas.

"And any hopes to reconcile the marriage was completely sabotaged by Katinka continuously leading me into believing the issues were all me and my character," Tusup wrote.

Tusup went on to say that he thought Hosszu didn't put in any "real effort" to reconcile the marriage.

Hosszu also announced their split on Facebook.

The couple raised eyebrows in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio as Tusup was seen losing his temper in the stands during Hosszu's races. Tusup was criticized over his intensity, and many in the swimming community questioned how tough he made Hosszu train to prepare for Rio.

Hosszu won three gold medals in Rio after not medaling during the 2012 London Gamaes.

The couple wed in 2013 after meeting as swimmers at the University of Southern California.