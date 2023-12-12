Olympic surfing to be held in Tahiti as planned as opponents agree to new plans

Next year's Olympic surfing competition will be held on Tahiti's Teahupo'o beach as planned, the leader of French Polynesia said, declaring and end to a row between organisers, authorities and environmental groups who opposed the construction of a new judging tower that could threaten coral.

Polynesian leader Moetai Brotherson said that a meeting with environmental associations had yielded "a solution" that would allow the contest to be held at Teahupo'o, with one of the world's most powerful waves.

Debates about the suitability of Tahiti host the competition have made waves for weeks, reaching a high point early this month after a construction barge being used to install a controversial new judges' tower in the sea broke through part of a colourful coral reef during testing.

Critics said it was confirmation that the installation would damage the beach's fragile corals beyond repair.

A petition against the new tower has gathered over 210,000 signatures.

Brotherson on Sunday presented a plan in stages for the new tower to to be completed by 13 May, he said, in time for a World Surf League event seen as a dress rehearsal for the Paris Olympics, whose surfing competitions are scheduled from 27 to 30 July.

But Brotherson said they had done so "without having the right information".

(AFP)



