Olympic soccer spygate: Canada staffer detained, coach sent home after drone incidents

Canada's players walk on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in Saint-Etienne, France. Canada is scheduled to play New Zealand on Thursday, July 25. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

PARIS — A Canada soccer staffer was caught flying a drone over New Zealand training earlier this week as the two teams prepared to meet on opening day of the women's soccer competition here at the 2024 Olympics.

The Canadian Olympic Committee acknowledged in a statement Wednesday that a “non-accredited member of the Canada Soccer support team was detained by French authorities” following the incident.

The COC, which said it was "shocked and disappointed," then added in a follow-up statement that there had been a "second drone incident" last week at a New Zealand practice.

It said that the non-accredited staffer, Joseph Lombardi, and his boss, assistant coach Jasmine Mander, would be removed from the Canadian delegation and sent home from the Games as punishment. Head coach Bev Priestman also self-imposed a one-game suspension.

Priestman and the COC also apologized to New Zealand's soccer federation, to the New Zealand Olympic Committee and to "all the players affected."

"I am ultimately responsible for the conduct in our program," Priestman said in a statement. She said she would "voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match" against New Zealand "to emphasize our team's commitment to integrity," and "with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld."

Neither she nor Canada soccer, though, clarified whether or not she had knowledge of the drone operation.

The New Zealand Olympic Committee initially raised the issue with a Tuesday statement. When team members noticed the drone at a Monday session, they "immediately reported the incident to police," the NZOC said.

French authorities are on high alert this week ahead of Friday's Opening Ceremony, an open-air extravaganza on the River Seine. Amid security concerns, they have been strictly enforcing a ban on drones at and around Games venues throughout France. French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said Tuesday that authorities were intercepting an average of six drones per day.

"Systems are in place to allow us to very quickly intercept [drones] and arrest their operators," Attal said. "We can't allow anything to slip past us."

They have taken down drones flown by tourists, presumably unaware of the restrictions, Attal said.

What they likely didn't anticipate was needing to police the reigning Olympic women's soccer champions ahead of a matchup with an underdog.

Canada won gold in Tokyo. It opens its title defense Thursday in Saint-Étienne, several hours south of Paris, against New Zealand, the least-fancied team in a four-team group also featuring France and Colombia.

Both Canada and New Zealand have been training in the region ahead of the opener. After reporting the drone to police, the NZOC also said that it lodged a formal complaint with the International Olympic Committee, and "asked Canada for a full review."

The IOC said in a Wednesday statement that it "welcomes the actions announced today by the Canadian Olympic Committee," that it received the complaint, and that it "is looking into it."

"At the Olympic Games," the IOC concluded, "we expect all the teams to behave and compete with respect."