Olympic Snowboarder Jamie Anderson Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Misty Rose: 'So in Love'

Jamie Anderson welcomed her baby girl in a special snowy scene, she revealed on Instagram Wednesday

Andreas Rentz/Getty

Jamie Anderson is a gold medal mommy!

The Olympic snowboarder, 32, and fiancé Tyler Nicholson, 27, have welcomed their first baby together, daughter Misty Rose Nicholson, the couple revealed on Instagram Wednesday.

"Misty Rose Nicholson 💜 Born through the most mystical storm we've ever experienced & the largest snowfall Tahoe has [seen] in 70 years," the new mom wrote on Instagram, introducing her little one to the world.

"We are so in love and grateful for you Misty 🌹."

Nicholson also shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, writing, "Meet Misty Rose Nicholson 💜."

"Wow what an experience bringing a lil nugget into this world. Hats off to @jamieanderson & every mother out there, birth is such a beautiful thing. The last photo she is 5 minute old 🥺."

Anderson shared the exciting baby news with PEOPLE exclusively in December.

"I am so grateful," Anderson told PEOPLE.

"It's been a really great pregnancy ... I feel like I'm finally feeling pregnant, feeling the baby move ... I have a whole new appreciation for life and being a woman. It's pretty incredible," she said at the time.

Anderson celebrated her pregnancy with a maternity shoot, photographed by Kari Rowe.

