Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin's Parents Fell In Love On The Slopes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacqueline Tempera
·5 min read
Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin's Parents Fell In Love On The Slopes
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mikaela Shiffrin
    Mikaela Shiffrin
    American alpine skier

Mikaela Shiffrin, the Olympic skier wunderkind who came and dominated the slopes at the 2014 Olympics has been dealt a challenging hand since we saw her last. She lost her father unexpectedly in 2020.

And in December, just months before she was to leave for the games, she contracted COVID-19. But she’s not letting any of that stop her.

Now 26, Mikaela is heading into the 2022 Winter Games more determined than ever. Here's everything you need to know about the skier's supportive family.

Mikaela has won two gold medals.

Mikaela is a two-time Olympic Gold Medalist, who wowed fans when she became the youngest-ever U.S. alpine skier to win gold. On top of that, she was the first American woman to win a slalom medal of any kind since Barbara Cochran won gold at the 1972 Sapporo Olympics. (This is not the fearsome blonde Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank fame if anyone else was confused).

This year she is poised to compete in five events: the slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill, and alpine.

She lives in a truly otherworldly, gorgeous home in Colorado complete with a closet that would have Carrie Bradshaw QUAKING.

Her parents fell in love on the slopes.

I mean....does it get any cuter!?

Mikaela’s parents Jeff and Eileen met while both working at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton, Massachusetts. He was a 31-year-old physician who was completing his cardiothoracic rotation and she was a 25-year-old ICU nurse.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷💨 (@mikaelashiffrin)

While Eileen has always enjoyed skiing, she had sort of dropped it in adulthood. But Jeff got her back on her skis when he took her on a date to Killington, and then later when they took their first vacation to Aspen as a couple.

“If it wasn’t for Jeff, I wouldn’t have kept skiing,” Eileen told The Aspen Sojourner. “He brought back my love of the sport.” The pair got married in 1986 and moved to Vail five years later.

Her parents taught her and her brother how to ski.

So it’s not surprising that Eileen and Jeff raised both of their children, Mikaela and her brother Taylor, who is 2 and a half years older, to enjoy the mountain.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mikaela Shiffrin ⛷💨 (@mikaelashiffrin)

“We just had so much fun skiing with them,” Eileen told The Aspen Sojourner. “But people are always trying to model their program after how we did it. Stop right there! Parents need to calm down and enjoy the process when their kids are little, whatever the sport.”

Amen, sister.

Mikaela's dad passed away in 2020.

Eileen and Jeff have been supporting Mikaela on the slopes since she could barely stand on her skis and was in kindergarten. It's hard to imagine when you watch her now.

But this will be Eileen’s first Olympic games as a single parent. The loss of her husband of 34 years “was like getting a torpedo in the head and gut, over and over, for months on end,” she told the same publication.

“We learned quickly that people have their crosses to bear, and they aren’t everyone else’s crosses; they’re the ones we have to bear ourselves. You learn to suffer in silence.”

Jeff died on February 2, 2020, of a head injury after he fell.

She recently recovered from COVID-19.

Mikaela, who is vaccinated and boosted, tested positive for the coronavirus just two days after Christmas 2021. During what was supposed to be heightened training time, she was locked inside.

She was quarantined for more than a week and was told by doctors not to go outside or raise her heart or breathing rate through exercise. Nevertheless, Mikaela persisted. She got back on the skis and into training for what may be the most important few weeks of her athletic career.

She has a pretty ~interesting~ hype song.

During an interview with NBC, Mikaela said she doesn’t really have a particular routine before she heads down the slopes. Well, except for one thing.

“I don't have a specific routine. Sometimes I have a song stuck in my head. For a lot of last seasons, it was that children's song "On Top of Spaghetti."

This song is a banger, and I will be adding it to my workout playlist.

Her workout routine is intense

I mean, she is an Olympian after all. But for the rest of us plebs, Mikaela posts her workouts to IG to stir a little fitspo, if you will.

In one video, she shows a truly wild routine that I am afraid to try. She does planks with her feet strapped into TRX bands, one-legged inverted crunches with her foot on a medicine ball, one-legged squat jumps over kettlebells, and one-legged speed jumps over a battle rope.

Then she takes things outside, where she tosses a medicine ball unreasonably high, and then walks back inside for wall slams. Then, she did weighted squat jumps, weighted side planks, weighted one-legged box jumps, and a series of arm exercises.

Mikaela told Sports Illustrated she tries to eat healthy, mostly eating lean protein, salad, and lots of veggies. However, she is a big fan of the carbo-load, especially with a big old bowl of pasta.

“I feel a lot more energy in every way for the race,” she said. “That’s a theory I believe in.”
She even told Good Housekeeping that pasta is her “superfood.”

Same, Mikaela, same. GO USA!

You Might Also Like

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Report: Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing ready to travel to Beijing Olympics after COVID issues

    Canadian figure skating star Keegan Messing is ready to travel after missing the 2022 Beijing Olympics team event in COVID-19 protocols, according to CBC's Jacqueline Doorey.

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • Spike Lee to direct Colin Kaepernick docu-series for ESPN

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Spike Lee will direct a multi-part documentary for ESPN on Colin Kaepernick that features extensive interviews with the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and access to his personal archive. ESPN Films announced Tuesday that Lee would weave never-before-seen footage for Kaepernick's archive to provide “a full, first-person account of his journey.” Kaepernick last played pro football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inj

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Reinhart hat trick leads Panthers over Blue Jackets 8-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sam Reinhart had his fifth career hat trick to lift the Florida Panthers over the Columbus Blue Jackets 8-4 Monday for their fourth straight win. Mason Marchment had two goals and four assists for a career-high six points to help Columbus secure the top spot in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. Aleksander Barkov, Owen Tippett and MacKenzie Weegar also scored, and Reinhart added an assist. Anton Lundell had a career-high five assists to put him third among r

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Jackson's breakout game sends Pacers past Clippers 122-116

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie forward Isaiah Jackson scored 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading the Indiana Pacers past the Los Angeles Clippers 122-116 on Monday night. Both totals were season highs for Jackson, a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky. Duane Washington Jr. added 16 points and made all four of his 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Indiana won for just the second time in six nights as Rick Carlisle became the second coach in the franchise's

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead Wild past Islanders, 4-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Joel Eriksson Ek and Matt Boldy each had a goal and an assist, and the Minnesota Wild beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win. Brandon Duhamie also scored and Matt Dumba had two assists to help the Wild earn at least a point for the ninth straight game (8-0-1). Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 40 shots to improve to 10-2-2 this season. “We're a really good team,” Kahkonen said. " Brock Nelson, Ross Johnston and Oliver Wahlstrom scored f

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa