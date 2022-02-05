Olympic ski jumpers fearlessly fly with mental fortitude

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Anna Hoffmann sat on a metal bar perched about as high as a 40-story building, rolled her shoulders back, took a deep breath and exhaled.

The American ski jumper left the safe place, went down the in-run and took flight the length of an football field with her bib flapping in the wind before landing smoothly in the machine-made snow.

What would frighten almost anyone outside of the sport, Hoffmann handled with poise as she prepared to compete Saturday in the Olympics for the first time at the Beijing Games.

“I'm just trying to have some fun and relax," the 21-year-old Hoffman, who is from Madison, Wisconsin, said after a training session in China. “When I am on the bar, I just remind myself that I love this sport."

The women and men who fearlessly fly through the air in ski jumping are not old enough to remember seeing Vinko Bogataj’s wipeout, used in conjunction with “the agony of defeat,” in the opening montage of “ABC’s Wide World of Sports,” 50 years ago.

More recently, former Olympian Nick Fairall was left paralyzed with a spinal cord injury and modern-day ski jumpers probably remember the crash or have seen it on YouTube.

And yet, brave athletes around the world go head first down a steep incline as fast as 100 kph (62 mph) and essentially ski off a cliff for the thrill of a potential victory.

“A lot of people think ski jumpers are crazy, but that’s not the case," said Logan Sankey, who finished just behind Hoffmann at U.S. trials. “Fear definitely plays a role and it’s a challenge to overcome. I’m still working on it."

USA Nordic is trying to help her and other Olympic hopefuls and Olympians in ski jumping and Nordic combined with their mental performance. When five-time Olympian Billy Demong began leading the organization as its executive director in 2016, one of his first moves was to hire sports psychologist Nicole Detling.

“She is Ms. Mental Toughness," Demong said.

Detling works individually with USA Nordic athletes, helping them overcome mental obstacles in the way of their success with unique strategies that fit each of them.

“One of the things that we’ll use with some of the athletes is what I call deliberate distraction," Detling said. “If you're thinking about your fingers while you’re visually looking at your fingers, you’re not thinking, `Oh my gosh, I have to go really far on this jump.’ Or, `I’m really afraid.’ Or, `It’s too windy.’ Or, things that might mess you up and make you afraid.

“It’s a way to get their head out of the negative, into something that’s a little bit more neutral and there’s no emotional component associated."

Ski jumping certainly isn't the only sport in which women and men throw caution to the wind as they risk getting seriously injured.

Alpine skiing, for example, can be very dangerous because of the breakneck speeds, steep inclines and sharp angles. Even Nordic skiing and biathlon have become dangerous in part because of the machine-made snow.

Demong insisted ski jumping is a relatively safe sport while acknowledging serious injuries have and will happen. And when they do, it can affect the psyche of any woman or man and the key for them is to bounce back to get back on the hill.

“It is a totally a house of cards sometimes," Demong said. “I use the golf analogy. When you take your brain out of the equation and just swing, it’s good. The second you hit one wrong and you start to overthink, it all goes sideways.

“The only difference in ski jumping is, you’re the ball and the repercussions are hard."

Fairall, who is from New London, New Hampshire, found that out in 2015. Fairall's skis got stuck in sticky snow on a landing in Austria, catapulting him forward with such force that he broke his lower back and it left him in a wheelchair.

“I lost a lot of credibility about how safe this sport is since my accident," Fairall said in November, when U.S. ski jumpers and Nordic combined athletes were training in Lake Placid, New York. “This sport is actually very, very safe. Mine was just a freak accident. All these things lined up in a certain way that I ended up breaking my spine. I was one very few that had a very serious accident.

“This sport seems extremely dangerous, but you have to realize the physics with it. You're jumping with the hill and most of your impact and the momentum goes with it. If something goes wrong, it's not as catastrophic as people might think it is."

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Larry Lage, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Pascal Siakam praises Gary Trent's ability to make tough shots: 'That's water for him'

    After a big performance of his own in Toronto's win over Atlanta on Monday, Pascal Siakam praised Gary Trent Jr.'s play of late — specifically his ability to knock down extremely difficult shots. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Harbaugh says he'll stay at Michigan after Vikings interview

    Jim Harbaugh will stay at Michigan after all, ending his dalliance with a return to the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for their head coach vacancy Wednesday. Harbaugh withdrew from consideration and will be back at his alma mater for an eighth season. “With an enthusiasm unknown to mankind!” Harbaugh said in a text message to The Associated Press. According to a person with knowledge of the decision no offer of the job was made to Harbaugh. The person spoke to the AP on condi

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam taps into sneaker culture with $25K donation to Toronto charity

    Siakam's own not-for-profit, The PS43 Foundation, announced on Wednesday that it has partnered up with The Kickback Foundation.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Disinfecting Canada's athletes villages an Olympic effort for Quebec company

    MONTREAL — In the days before Canada's athletes began arriving in Beijing with their dreams of Olympic glory, Brian Massie and Jean-François Picard were already hard at work doing the somewhat less glamorous work of scrubbing and disinfecting. The business partners from Trois-Rivières, Que. were hired by the Canadian Olympic Committee to sanitize and disinfect the spaces used by the country's athletes and staff, including three Olympic villages, gyms and common rooms. COVID-19, and the rise of t

  • Davis scores 30, Lakers rally in 4th to defeat Trail Blazers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 30 points, Carmelo Anthony added 24 and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 99-94 Wednesday night. Davis had 19 points and seven of his 15 rebounds in the final 12 minutes as the Lakers returned home with a win after going 2-4 on their Eastern road trip. The All-Star forward is averaging 29.3 points over his last three games. Los Angeles trailed 75-72 going into the fourth quarter but went on an 8-1 run t

  • Halak, Boeser help Canucks top Blackhawks 3-1

    CHICAGO (AP) — Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau likes his goaltender tandem of Thatcher Demko and Jaroslav Halak. It was Halak's turn on Monday night. Halak made 20 saves and Brock Boeser scored, leading Vancouver to a 3-1 victory over the listless Chicago Blackhawks. “When you've got goaltending you're in every game,” Boudreau said, “and we've been blessed with that.” The 36-year-old Halak picked up his second victory of the season in his first game since Dec. 30. He was reinstated from C

  • GLIMPSES: Testing, testing everywhere in the Olympic bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Two hands reach through holes in the glass to fill up a pair of dangling gloves. The hands seem almost separate from the woman they belong to. She is one of the people performing COVID-19 tests inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble. Associated Press photographer Natacha Pisarenko knew those disembodied hands — reaching out into the night, white light flooding out from the hut — would make a great photo. She came back and took pictures outside her hotel in Beijing several times. But the

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Overcoming it all: Humphries, in US colors, reaches Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Here’s a list of some things that Kaillie Humphries overcame this season: Being ineligible for the Beijing Olympics because she didn’t have a U.S. passport, testing positive for COVID-19 and a relatively serious hamstring injury. And now, traffic. Humphries cannot use Olympic transport yet, since she tested positive for the coronavirus last month and still hasn’t satisfied every requirement to be considered fully cleared by Chinese officials. That means she must find her own way t

  • While Canada men leave World Cup qualification permutations to others, Qatar beckons

    John Herdman said all the right things Sunday after Canada dispatched the United States at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field to move closer to qualifying for 2022 World Cup. He warned against looking too far ahead, preferring instead to focus on Wednesday's game in El Salvador. He talked about the commitment and skill of his players. He even playfully put his fingers in his ears when a reporter suggested qualification was essentially a fait accompli. "Until those points are in the bag … and I'm not e

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • NHL, players' association announces new changes to COVID-19 protocol

    The National Hockey League and its players' association announced new changes to its COVID-19 protocol, including a removal of daily tests for the fully vaccinated. The league says the new rules will come into effect for each team immediately following that club's last game before the All-Star break. It adds that the new regulations are in place alongside local, state, provincial and federal health laws. The new protocols also include updated recommendations for masks, the removal of the require

  • EXPLAINER: The Winter Games, a different kind of Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The first so-called modern Olympics took place in 1896 in Athens. But the inaugural Winter Olympics were not held until 1924 in Chamonix, France. Calvin Coolidge was the American president at the time, and Vladimir Lenin died that year in the newly established Soviet Union. A new car in the United States cost as little as $300. From 1924 through 1992, the Winter and Summer Olympics were the same year. In '92 the Winter Games were celebrated in Albertville, France, followed by the

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo