OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Willie Desjardins primed to lead Canada's men's hockey team

The painful closing of one door gave Willie Desjardins an opportunity he never thought possible.

Fired last April after three seasons as head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, Desjardins was in talks with a few teams over the summer when a unique offer presented itself —the job of leading Canada's entry of non-NHLers in the men's hockey tournament at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

"It's a chance of a lifetime," Desjardins, who was hired in July, said in a recent interview. "I've been fortunate. I've coached in a lot of different leagues, I've had a chance to coach in the NHL.

"One of the dreams I've always had is coaching at the Olympics."

But like most players on the Canadian team announced last month in response to the NHL's decision to skip the 2018 Games, the native of Climax, Sask., has endured some hockey hardships in recent years.

Set to turn 61 next week, Desjardins guided the Canucks to 101 points in the 2014-15 season, one that ended with a first-round playoff exit.

Then as Vancouver continued to transition from an aging core to younger players — while at the same time trying to stay competitive — the club sank to 28th overall the following year before a 29th-place finish in 2016-17 sealed his fate.

"When you get into hockey you enjoy it," said Desjardins. "It's something you want to do, but it doesn't always go the way you want.

"For whatever reason it just didn't work out (with the Canucks). Saying that, I needed to look and see what else is available out there. I had a couple other choices, but the chance to work with the Olympic team was pretty special."