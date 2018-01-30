OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Retiring figure skater Patrick Chan will leave lasting legacy

Over the soft strains of Jeff Buckley's "Hallelujah," you can hear the clarity of Patrick Chan's blades as they carve perfect lines in the ice.

The three-time world champion will retire after the Pyeongchang Olympics, and while his comeback hasn't gone completely to plan, the 27-year-old will be remembered for a strength in his skating that is unique in the sport.

"You know when you're looking down into a creek, with beautiful clear water, and there's a brook trout there, it's right there and then it's just gone. Like poof! Gone. And that's what Patrick is," Kurt Browning said. "He's on the ice with you and he's there, but now he's at the other end, and you're thinking 'How?'

"He just generates flow with every single touch of the ice . . . he just has a different way of creating kinetic energy with his blades."

Chan dominated the sport for three seasons. He was the overall package, his skating skills considered so much better than his opposition, he could fall on a jump and still win by a country mile.

"He super strong, he's just got really dense musculature," said Browning.

The four-time world champion has skated alongside Chan in numerous shows, and the 51-year-old recalled being on the ice together for one particular performance. The choreography had them pass each other at one end (what would be behind the net in hockey), high five in passing, then take two crossovers to meet again at the blue line.

"He's at the blue line and I'm halfway to the blue line. I'm like 'You've got to stop doing that, man,'" Browning said with a laugh. "He's like 'I'm waiting for you,' and I'm like 'That's waiting for me?'"

Chan's strength is perhaps most evident in his step sequences — a required element that has skaters travel from one end of the rink to the other while performing a complex series of different turns. Judges are looking for things like deep clean edges, good energy, and the ability to make it look effortless.