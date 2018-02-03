OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Moguls star Kingsbury's confidence high going into Pyeongchang

MONTREAL — As much as Mikael Kingsbury has dominated World Cup moguls circuit, it is his one setback in the past year that feeds his drive to succeed.

And that may help him win the only prize missing from his trophy case — an Olympic gold medal.

Kingsbury was all-but unbeatable in World Cup freestyle skiing action last season, winning nine of 11 competitions, including seven in a row.

But his goal was to end the season with an unprecedented sweep of the moguls and dual moguls at the world championships in Sierra Nevada, Spain in March.

It didn't go well — third place in the moguls followed a day later by 13th in dual moguls. Instead of Kingsbury, it was relatively unknown Ikuma Horishima of Japan who took both titles.

"I believe that everything happens for a reason," Kingsbury said in a recent interview. "I think it's good that it happened to me at that time. It keeps me on edge.

"When things didn't go the way I wanted at the world championships, it made me want to train even harder in the summer to prove to the others that it is in 2018 that it will happen."

And it gave Kingsbury added experience going into Pyeongchang to go with his performance at the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, where he won a silver medal behind teammate Alex Bilodeau. He won't be overwhelmed by being at the Olympics this time.

"This time I have Olympic experience," said the Deux-Montagnes, Que., skier, who was a forerunner at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. "At my first Games in Sochi, I was like a little kid at Disneyland.

"It was a dream come true. I still won a medal, but just being there was incredible. I'll remember it all my life. In Pyeongchang, I'm going into something I know. I learned a lot from the last Games that I want to put to my advantage."