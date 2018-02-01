OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Ice dancers Virtue and Moir look to cap career with gold

Contrary to popular belief, Canada's ice dance darlings Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were once sweethearts.

Virtue was seven and Moir was nine. Former long-time coach Paul MacIntosh affectionately recounted how they would tell people they were dating, all the while being so shy they barely spoke, or even glanced in one another's direction.

"The whole world would like them to date. But they were 'dating' at age nine and seven, and I think Scotty broke it off. And he would say that's 19 or 20 years of regret," MacIntosh laughed.

Theirs is an undeniable chemistry two decades in the making. Skating to Gustav Mahler's dreamy "Symphony No. 5" at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, they not only became the youngest ice dancers to win gold, they tugged on Canadians' heartstrings and reeled them in with their illusory on-ice romance.

They positively peddle in goosebumps.

Their storybook performance in Vancouver was so believable, viewers could never have guessed that Virtue was skating through pain so excruciating from compartment syndrome in her lower legs that she could barely walk from her apartment at the athletes village to the cafeteria.

Now 28 and 30, they're no longer the fresh-faced, self-proclaimed "kids" who captured the imagination in Vancouver, but boast a partnership that's only grown stronger with time.

They hope to close their illustrious career with gold at the Pyeongchang Games later this month.

Virtue and Moir were paired up in 1997 by Moir's aunt and coach Carol — Carol and Moir's mom Alma are identical twins. In the early days, the ice dancers split time training with Moir and MacIntosh in London and Waterloo, Ont. Virtue chose ice dance over ballet, after she was invited to attend the National Ballet in Toronto at a young age.