OLYMPIC PREVIEW: CP predicts 29 medals for Canadian team in Pyeongchang

The Canadian Press predicts the Canadian team will win 29 medals (9 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

That would beat the previous high of 26 total medals (14 gold, seven silver, five bronze) claimed by the host team in 2010 in Vancouver and Whistler, B.C.

Canada's medal total from 2014 would also be 26 (10, 10 and 6) whenever the luge relay team is officially upgraded from fourth to bronze due to the Russian doping scandal.

The banning of several Russian athletes from Pyeongchang for doping violations in 2014 — if those suspensions are upheld — increases Canada's medal chances in sliding sports, speedskating, men's cross-country skiing and women's skeleton.

CP predicted 28 medals (8 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze) for Canada a year out from the Winter Games.

BOBSLED/SKELETON

1 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze — Pilot Kaillie Humphries is attempting her third gold in as many Winter Games. Led by pilots Justin Kripps and Chris Spring, the men's bobsled team is consistently in the world's top three in two-man this season. Elisabeth Vathje is a consistent medallist in women's skeleton this winter.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

1 silver — Alex Harvey is the reigning world champion in the men's 50k.

CURLING

2 gold — Canada's depth in curling and stringent trials process produced teams skipped by Kevin Koe and Rachel Homan both capable of defending Olympic gold. Canada does not have a track record of international success in mixed doubles. The shotmaking of John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes must compensate for their lack of experience as a team.

FIGURE SKATING

1 gold, 1 silver, 2 bronze — Ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are the reigning world ice dance champions. Kaetlyn Osmond and Gabrielle Daleman, last year's world silver and bronze medallists, give Canada a pair of medal chances in women's singles. Pairs duo Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford are double world champions. With all that figure-skating firepower, Canada will repeat as medallists in the team event.