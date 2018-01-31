OLYMPIC PREVIEW: Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris back in form after 'gnarly' crash

Broken jaw, broken ribs, broken arm, ruptured spleen, stable pelvic fracture, a collapsed lung.

The list of Mark McMorris's injuries from a catastrophic snowboard crash in the B.C. backcountry last March was long.

"The nature of what he had it wasn't comfortable to sit, it wasn't comfortable to walk, it wasn't comfortable to stand, it wasn't comfortable to sleep," said physiotherapist and family friend Damien Moroney. "(He) couldn't rest (his) hands on (his) chin, it was tough to eat because everything was damaged."

At the start, the priority was just to heal.

But it wasn't long before McMorris was thinking about a return to the slopes and the Pyeongchang Winter Games, which were less than a year away. He knew it would be an arduous journey.

"No dates," said Craig McMorris, who helped with first aid when his brother crashed. "You had to get all the dates out of your mind. It's just one thing at a time."

Mark had several things going for him in his recovery.

At 24, he's still young. McMorris had great medical and physiotherapy care available and he's mentally and physically strong.

"There was no hesitation in him (one day) snowboarding again," said Canadian slopestyle/big air coach Chris Witwicki. "He was back on board and he was ready to do it. He was sitting cross-legged in his bed and he was the same old Mark. He'd had surgery that day on his jaw and he was able to talk with us.

"Just seeing that and seeing that perseverance, just not even being fazed by what happened, it was pretty amazing. He's a pretty amazing individual for sure."

It's not the first time McMorris has come back from injuries.

He broke a rib less than two weeks before the 2014 Sochi Games and still won bronze in slopestyle. McMorris broke his femur two years later and also returned earlier than expected.