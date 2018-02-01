OLYMPIC PREVIEW: What's in a name? When it comes to the language of sports, it's 'man'

CALGARY — Fireman became firefighter. Postman became mail carrier. Chairman became chair.

Language has evolved to reflect women filling what were once traditional male roles in society. Sport lags curiously behind that curve.

Baseball still has "basemen", hockey includes "defencemen," bobsled features "brakemen" and cricket has "batsmen."

But Canadian women competing in hockey and bobsled at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics aren't agitating for gender neutral language in their respective sports.

In fact, they were surprised to be asked about it. The idea of calling themselves "defencewoman" or "brakeperson" actually made them cringe a little.

"I don't think I would ever, ever think we should be called defencewoman," hockey player Laura Fortino said.

At this point in women's sport history, what they are called in their sport ranks below access and financial parity on their list of concerns.

Bobsled pilot Kaillie Humphries, who has raced head-to-head against men, is more preoccupied with getting the female equivalent of four-man bobsled into the Olympic Games than what it will be called when it happens.

"As long as women have the same opportunities, that's to me the biggest thing," Humphries said.

"The same opportunities to grow, to learn, to be successful and as long as everything is equitable within the sport, that's good for me. I'm OK if the language doesn't change for me personally.

"I don't think many of the women in bobsleigh are too hung up on the lingo. We have too much going on in this sport to worry about a name. A brakeman is a brakeman."

Her teammate Melissa Lotholz is fine with "brakeman" because she doesn't assign gender to it.

"I'm a hu-man. I'm not a hu-woman," Lotholz argued. "I'm a brakeman. That's my position. I think of it more in terms of it's humanity, not huwomanity."