The question at the Olympic Oval: Dutch domination, again?

WOLVEGA, Netherlands — No! Absolutely no way! No one should be counting on a repeat performance. Not even the most optimistic Dutchman does.

Yes, count on the Dutch to dominate the oval at the Pyeongchang Olympics, but don't expect them to suffocate opposition like they did in Sochi four years ago, when they turned the Olympic hall into a swelling sea of their national colour , orange, courtesy of a massive haul of 23 of 36 medals, including eight out of 12 golds.

It was dominance rarely seen in top class international sports. Think the USA ruling Olympic basketball, Jamaica the recent track sprints and China table tennis.

"There is only one goal and that is doing the best you can. The more, the better," Dutch skating technical director Arie Koops said in an interview in Friesland, the pond- and canal-ridden flatlands in the northern Netherlands which have produced countless champions.

Yet even he knows that the endless nights in Sochi's Holland Heineken House celebrating the likes of Sven Kramer and Ireen Wust cannot be repeated every four years.

"It is really more realistic to talk about 15, or even less," he said.

History bears him out. The only other time the Netherlands broke into double digits over the past two decades was at the 1998 Nagano Games with 11.

OK, he said. "If it is less than 12, we underperform. We can say that."

In one sense though, it has become easier to haul in medals since the mass start event has been added to the program, bumping the total from 36 to 42.

And in an unexpected boon for the Dutch, the IOC's punishment for Russia's doping program has a direct and fundamental impact on the men's competition.

Look at the World Cup standings this year, and right on top sits Denis Yuskov with five gold medals already in the 1,000 and 1,500 metres . He has been ruled out of the Pyeongchang Games. Same goes for Pavel Kulizhnikov, who already won a World Cup 1,000 and is also a fearsome 500 sprinter.