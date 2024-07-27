Olympic medals today: What is the medal count at 2024 Paris Games on Saturday?

The action from the 2024 Paris Olympics has been underway for a few days, but now it's time to get what every Olympian wants: medals.

The first medals of this year's Summer Games will be handed out on Saturday as every country represented in Paris races to take home the most hardware, especially when it comes to gold. There will be 14 gold medals up for grabs in Saturday's action, which includes two of the best swimmers in the world from Team USA in Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel.

Here's what to know about the medal count for the 2024 Paris Olympics on the first day of medal events:

Olympic medals are displayed during the unveiling of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games Medals At Paris 2024 Headquarters on February 08, 2024 in Paris, France.

What is the medal count at the 2024 Paris Olympics?

There have not been any medals awarded in the 2024 Paris Olympics yet, but it will change as Saturday goes along.

What Olympic medals are up for grabs Saturday?

Here is what Olympic medals will be contested on Saturday, as well as what time the action start. All times are Eastern:

Shooting 4:30 a.m.: 10m air rifle mixed team bronze medal 5 a.m.: 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal

Diving 5 a.m.: Women's synchronized 3m springboard final

Cycling road 8:30 a.m.: Women’s time trial 10:34 a.m.: Men’s time trial

Skateboarding 11 a.m.: Men’s street final

Judo 11:18 a.m.: Women -48 kg contest for bronze medal A 11:28 a.m.: Women -48 kg contest for bronze medal B 11:38 a.m.: Women -48 kg final 11:49 a.m.: Men -60 kg contest for bronze medal A 11:59 a.m.: Men -60 kg contest for bronze medal B 12:09 p.m.: Men -60 kg final

Rugby Sevens 1 p.m.: Men’s bronze match 1:45 p.m.: Men’s gold medal match

Swimming 2:42 p.m.: Men’s 400m free final 2:55 p.m.: Women’s 400m free final 3:37 p.m.: Women’s 4x100m free relay final 3:50 p.m.: Men’s 4x100m free relay final

Fencing 2:40 p.m.: Women's épée individual bronze medal bout 3:05 p.m.: Men's sabre individual bronze medal bout 3:30 p.m.: Women's épée individual gold medal bout 3:55 p.m.: Men's sabre Individual gold medal bout



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic medals today: What is medal count at Paris Games on Saturday?