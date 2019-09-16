Olympic medallist Kirsti Lay announces retirement from track cycling

MONTREAL — Track cyclist Kirsti Lay has announced her retirement after helping Canada win an Olympic bronze medal in the women's team pursuit at the 2016 Summer Games.

The 31-year-old also won Pan American Games gold in the same event in 2015 in Toronto, as well as a pair of world championship medals during her career.

Lay announced her retirement Monday on Twitter.

"I love cycling and racing my bike so much but I am excited to pour my heart into my little family at home and other adventures that I have been finding so fulfilling," Lay said.

Lay, Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Glaesser and Georgia Simmerling beat New Zealand in a bronze-medal showdown in Rio in 2016.

Lay, who was born in Medicine Hat, Alta., and lives in Montreal, was a member of Canada's long-track speed skating team prior to switching to track cycling in 2012.

She is married to retired speedskater Mathieu Giroux, who won Olympic gold in the men's team pursuit in 2010.

The Canadian Press