Olympic Legacy Entities Reiterate Their Commitment to Building a Better World Through Sport for the Next Generation

The Forum, which was hosted by the Korea Sport Promotion Organisation (KSPO), the Olympic legacy entity created following the Olympic Games Seoul 1988 and organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was held on 18 and 19 October in Seoul, Republic of Korea. It was an opportunity for stakeholders to exchange experiences on a wide range of topics from pre-Games legacy and intangible legacies to long-term benefits of legacy and legacy governance.

IOC President Thomas Bach gave a keynote address at the Forum, held under the theme of "Olympic Legacy and the Next Generation", emphasising the importance of the Olympic Games as a unique platform to create opportunities and drive change to have a positive impact on millions of people.

"With a clear focus on legacy, the Olympic Games can be a powerful catalyst for transformation and sustainable development of hosts and to create a positive impact for their citizens.

"The ultimate aim of Olympic legacy is to ensure that people and communities benefit for generations to come from hosting the Olympic Games. This is what brings all of us together today. A belief in the power of sport to be a force for good in the world."

President Bach also emphasised the importance of working together to attending guests, legacy entities, host National Olympic Committees and future Organising Committees.

"Here is where we all can play a role to shape a brighter future for our communities. What all the Olympic legacy projects from all around the world demonstrate: the essential ingredient to successful legacy is teamwork. Only when all stakeholders - the Organising Committees, National Olympic Committees, legacy entities, the public authorities at all levels, community representatives and so many more - it is only when we all come together that the outcome is greater than the sum of the parts."

Legacy entities also agreed together on a joint declaration at the Seoul Olympic Legacy Forum. Together they will engage diverse social groups in creating Olympic legacy, collaborate with other stakeholders, and share best practices while also promoting and celebrating the legacy of the Games.

"Olympic legacy is very important for the IOC," says Marie Sallois, Director of Corporate and Sustainable Development at the IOC. "This is the reason why the different cities and countries host the Olympic Games, to create lasting benefits for the population and their cities. We can see that these benefits are still very much alive all across the world in the different places that received the Games."

As a priority topic for the IOC, the importance of legacy is specifically addressed in the Olympic Charter and highlighted in recommendations in Olympic Agenda 2020 and Olympic Agenda 2020+5, the IOC's strategic roadmap. The delivery of lasting benefits to host cities, regions and populations is an integral part of hosting an Olympics Games. Legacy entities have reiterated their commitment to supporting the Olympic vision to build a better world through sport for the next generation.

