Olympic judging under scrutiny over Parrot's slopestyle win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Max Parrot
    Max Parrot
    Canadian snowboarder

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Even champion snowboarder Max Parrot knows he got away with one. Still, he's not giving back his gold medal.

A few days after winning the Olympic slopestyle contest, Parrot told CBC Sports he knew he grabbed his knee, not his snowboard, during his winning run.

“Everyone that snowboards knows I missed that grab. I’m not hiding from that. It is what it is,” the Canadian said.

Parrot's feel-good story — winning a gold medal some three years after beating cancer — took an uncomfortable turn almost as soon as he got off the mountain Sunday. Angles of the first jump of his winning run show him grabbing his knee when the judges scored his run as though he'd grabbed his board — a key element in the event.

The snowboarding community was up in arms. When the judging panel walked into a restaurant hours after the contest Sunday night, tables full of snowboarders from different countries booed and hissed.

Board grabs are every bit as important as flips and spins in a snowboard contest, and coming up short on a grab is something like taking an extra step, or falling, in a gymnastics floor routine.

The lead official on the judging panel told snowboarding website Whitelines that the judges weren't provided with replays or shots of some of the angles that were showing up on social media after the contest.

“It would be different scores yes,” Iztok Sumatic told the website in answering what would have happened had judges spotted a missed grab. “But there are so many factors. All I can say, in Max’s defense ... is that it was still an insane run. He killed it, especially on the rails.”

Officials from the International Ski Federation (FIS) said Sumatic would not be available for any more interviews.

Parrot beat China's Su Yiming by 2.26 points and topped Mark McMorris by 2.43 — a margin that would be easily erased if judges deducted for a missed grab.

Su was the only rider to perform an 1800-degree spin in the contest. McMorris put down a smooth run through the rails, landed every jump and spiked his snowboard in celebration after he finished. He looked as though he thought he'd won. When the score came up, he threw the board back down.

After the contest, both McMorris and fourth-place finisher Red Gerard were magnanimous but conceded there could've been issues with the judging.

Later, in a separate interview with CBC Sports, McMorris said he had the best run of the day.

“Obviously would have been nice to have a different shade of medal. But knowing that I kind of had the run of the day and one of the best rounds of my life and the whole industry knows what happened — pretty, pretty crazy,” McMorris said.

Parrot said he still thought he earned the gold medal.

“I admire Mark, I admire Su ... I think in the end the only difference is they had multiple small mistakes and I only had one, which was definitely bigger, I agree,” Parrot said.

Judges got a break of sorts in Friday's halfpipe contest. They were getting skewered on social media after placing Japan's Ayumu Hirano behind Scotty James after Hirano became the first rider to land a triple cork — three off-axis flips — as part of a complete run. Hirano came back on the last run, landed it again, and the judges put him in first.

Once the results are official, there's nothing left to be done. Sumatic said he was hearing the criticism but was also receiving support — including from Su's coach.

“We just had this camera angle that they gave us and it looked clean,” Sumatic said. “We judged what we saw and everyone felt confident with it.”

All these snowboarders will be back at it Monday in Beijing for big air qualifying.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Eddie Pells, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Five To Know: Shaun White misses podium in Olympic farewell

    BEIJING — A LEGEND'S FINAL FAREWELL Shaun White couldn't help but hold back tears as he reached the bottom of the halfpipe. The veteran American snowboarder — a halfpipe legend with three Olympic titles — fell on the final run of his career while pushing for a podium finish. He lifted up his goggles and waved to the crowd as they cheered him on. His fellow riders lined up to hug him. The 35-year-old, who first won Olympic gold 16 years ago, warned the world this would be his final Olympic event.

  • Why has the 'Rooney Rule' not produced more Black coaches?

    The NFL's uneven track record in terms of hiring minority head coaches has come under fire following a class-action federal lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL, three teams and others, claiming the league's hiring practices for coaches and general managers is racist and that the league is “rife with racism” even as it publicly condemns it. More than 70% of the players in the NFL are non-white. Flores' lawsuit comes nearly 20 years after t

  • Where was Eric Weddle before he rejoined the Rams? Winning his first football championship ever

    Weddle couldn't resist the urge to coach his son's Pop Warner team. Now he's chasing a Super Bowl trophy with Los Angeles.

  • Auburn coach Bryan Harsin will return in 2022

    Harsin's job status had been the source of much speculation over the past week.

  • Medal hopeful Bloemen fades in men's 10,000; Jones loses 1st curling match at Games

    BEIJING — Ted-Jan Bloemen was on pace to medal halfway through his signature event. Then he started running out of gas. For the second time in five days, the Canadian speedskater failed to step onto the podium – and failed to meet high expectations – when he finished eighth in the men's 10,000 metres Friday at the Beijing Olympics. Bloemen, the defending Olympic champion in the 10,000, was on pace for bronze before fading badly. He showed signs of fatigue and physical distress, and appeared frus

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • 'No winning' for N.S. goalie who was target of racial slurs on P.E.I.

    WARNING: This story contains language that may be triggering to some readers. The teenage boy who had racist slurs hurled at him during a hockey tournament in Charlottetown last fall says he's satisfied with the results of a Hockey P.E.I. disciplinary committee process, but adds that overall, "there's no winning in this." Mark Connors, a Black goalie from Nova Scotia, was subjected to repeated racist slurs and taunts at the Falcons Early Bird Tournament, which was held in Charlottetown from Nov.

  • The phantom tournament that has thrown football into chaos

    FOOTBALL: Fifa’s plans to expand the Club World Cup have exposed the fault line that divides the modern game and could yet change the face of it, writes <strong>Miguel Delaney</strong>

  • Super Bowl odds on everything from Gatorade to lineman TDs

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford throw for more yards? Will the Super Bowl MVP be a quarterback or a player from another position? Will an offensive lineman score a TD and what color Gatorade will be thrown on the winning coach? When it comes to the Super Bowl fans can bet on just about anything, including whether the game will be a “Scorigami” with a final score that has never happened before in an NFL game or whether either coach will use all six timeouts in regulation to

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign veteran safety Brandon Alexander

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed American safety Brandon Alexander to a two-year contract Friday. The six-foot, 180-pound Alexander returns for a fifth season with Winnipeg. He was a CFL all-star last season, registering 36 tackles, eight special-teams tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 13 regular-season games. He added six combined tackles in Winnipeg's two playoff games, including the club's 33-25 overtime win over Hamilton for its second straight Grey Cup title. A

  • Why Rob Manfred told his short-sighted lie about MLB teams being bad investments

    The commissioner wants you to think team owners are scraping by as they accumulate billions of dollars in wealth and fight to pry pennies from the players.

  • 'I had the run of the day': McMorris slams scoring in snowboard event won by fellow Canadian Parrot

    One Canadian is defending the integrity of his gold medal while another claims it should belong to him after a judging error in the Olympic men's snowboard slopestyle event. Regina's Mark McMorris took bronze in the event, while fellow Canadian Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., won gold. But McMorris now says he perhaps should have been the one standing atop the podium — and not Parrot. "Obviously would have been nice to have a different shade of medal. But knowing that I kind of had the run of the d

  • Krejci, Staal, Power among Olympic hockey players to watch

    BEIJING (AP) — David Krejci went home to the Czech Republic to play one more season in front of friends and family. Eric Staal did not get an NHL contract despite helping Montreal reach the Stanley Cup Final. Thanks to the NHL bowing out of the Beijing Games, Krejci and Staal are at the Olympics once again. Krejci and Staal are among the biggest names at a men's hockey tournament that's a who's who of former and likely future NHL players. “It’s going to be competitive,” said Staal, who is Canada

  • Connor Hellebuyck stars in third shutout of the season as Jets beat Wild 2-0

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Wild 2-0 on Tuesday, halting Minnesota’s six-game win streak and 10-game point run. It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and 27th of his career. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal and Nate Schmidt contributed an empty-netter. Kyle Connor had a pair of assists. The Jets (19-17-7) were cheered by 7,012 fans after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed Tuesday

  • Olympics Live: Germany sweeps luge golds with team relay

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Medal hopes for Canada's Homan, Morris dashed with extra end loss to Italy in mixed doubles curling

    Mixed doubles curling duo Rachel Homan and John Morris' hopes of a Canadian Olympic title defence ended in heartbreaking fashion on Monday in Beijing with an 8-7 extra end loss to Italy's Stefania Constantini and Amos Mosaner. In what has been a dramatic 24 hours for the duo from Ottawa, the pressure fell on Homan to make the final throw of the game with the button open and a chance to score and win it to advance to the semifinals from the round robin. Her throw nestled up against the Italians'

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Giants hire Black assistant GM a week after Flores' suit

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have hired a Black assistant general manager less than a week after fired Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores sued the team, two other franchises and the NFL for alleged racist hiring practices. The Giants announced Monday that Brandon Brown will work with new general manager Joe Schoen, leading the player personnel department and helping other parts of the football operation. “Brandon has a strong reputation around the league as a leader, evaluator

  • Titans extend contracts for GM Robinson, coach Vrabel

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come. Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced Tuesday contract extensions for both Robinson and Vrabel. Terms were not released. Controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement she has seen the team improve yearly with Robinson and Vrabel. “I know their singular goal is to deliver a championship for our fans," Stru