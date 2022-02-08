Olympic Hockey Ref Takes Direct Slash To The Face, Returns To Ice Like It’s NBD

Canada’s 4-2 preliminary round game win over the U.S. women’s hockey team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday left its mark on referee Cianna Lieffers.

Lieffers was accidentally slashed across the face by U.S. forward Amanda Kessel’s wayward high stick during the second period. The scary moment soon went viral on social media. Watch here.

Lieffers, from Canada, left the ice for treatment on what appeared to be a deep cut above her lip, later returning to run the line sporting a bandage.

Referee Cianna Lieffers is assisted after she sustained an injury during play. (Photo: David W Cerny via Reuters)

Fans on Twitter hailed Lieffers’ return to duty.

Referee Cianna Lieffers takes a stick to the face and gets back out there. Canada: where the players are tough but the refs are tougher — Ben Carter (@Ben_MCarter) February 8, 2022

Cianna Lieffers back officiating on the ice after taking a stick to the face like a champ. This is why Hockey > every other sport. #OlympicGames#TeamUSA#TeamCanada — Ryan Koch (@ryanckoch) February 8, 2022

cianna lieffers s a canadian legend — rachel (@leafsrach) February 8, 2022

Cianna Lieffers, A true Canadian Woman. Even tho she is the ref!! #Bejing2020 — WhiskeyyXhekk 🇨🇦 (@whiskeyyjackk) February 8, 2022

Referee Cianna Lieffers almost lost her teefers when Amanda Kessel's stick hit her in the face.

In all seriousness, great to see Cianna back on the ice. That cut looked nasty but she is patched up and back to work. — Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) February 8, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

