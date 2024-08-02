Olympic golf leaderboard: Live results, tee times for Round 2 at Golf National in Paris

The second round of golf is underway at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama established himself as the early leader in the clubhouse after shooting an impressive 8-under-par 63 during Thursday's opening round at Le Golf National in Guyancourt, France.

Defending gold medalist Xander Schauffele leads the United States in second place behind Matsuyama at 6-under par, two strokes off Matsuyama's lead. Schauffele, who recorded seven birdies in Round 1 on Thursday, will once again play alongside Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain) on Friday — one of several stacked group pairings at the Paris Games.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains in contention for a medal in his Olympic Games debut as he shot 4-under par on Thursday, placing him into an eight-way tie for sixth place. Forty-one of the 60 golfers in Paris enter Friday's second round under par at Le Golf National on Friday.

With that, here's all you need to know regarding Friday's second round of men's golf at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including leaderboard, tee times, pairings, how to watch information and more:

Olympics golf leaderboard today

Results, courtesy of the official Olympic leaderboard, will be updated.

Round 2

Below are the top 20 golfers, including ties, atop the leaderboard in Round 2. For full results, click here.

Holes completed in parentheses

1. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): -9 (1)

2. Xander Schauffele (United States): -8 (8)

T-3. Jon Rahm (Spain): -6 (8)

T-3. Sami Valimaki (Finland): -6 (11)

T-3. Joaquin Niemann (Chile): -6 (3)

T-6. Matteo Manassero (Italy): -5 (12)

T-6. Erik van Rooyen (South Africa): - 5 (10)

T-6. Stephan Jaeger (Germany): -5 (10)

T-6. Thomas Detry (Belgium): -5 (9)

T-6. Emiliano Grillo (Argentina): -5 (2)

T-6. Tom Kim (Korea): -5

T-12. Shubhankar Sharma (India): -4 (6)

T-12. Carlos Ortiz (Mexico): -4 (6)

T-12. Ryan Fox (New Zealand): -4 (2)

T-12. Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain): -4 (2)

T-12. Sepp Straka (Austria): -4

T-12. Scottie Scheffler (United States): -4

T-18. Yechun Yuan (China): -3 (12)

T-18. Keita Nakajima (Japan): -3 (10)

T-18. Joel Girrbach (Switzerland): -3 (5)

T-18. Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland): -3 (5)

T-18. Matthias Schmid (Germany): -3 (4)

T-18. Alejandro Tosti (Argentina): -3 (3)

T-18. Alex Noren (Sweden): -3 (2)

T-18. Cory Conners (Canada): -3 (2)

T-18. Jason Day (Australia): -3 (1)

T-18. Rory McIlroy (Ireland): -3 (6:06 a.m. ET)

T-18. Ludvig Aberg (Sweden): -3 (6:06 a.m. ET)

T-18. Guido Migliozzi (Italy): -3 (6:17 a.m. ET)

Who is competing for Team USA at the Paris Olympics in golf?

Making up Team USA's roster for the Paris Olympics in men's individual stroke play is Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark. Schauffele is the defending gold medal champion from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic golf Round 2 pairing, tee times

Here's a look at the golf pairings and tee times for Round 2 at the 2024 Paris Olympics:

All times Eastern

3 a.m.: Yechun Yuan (China), Camilo Villegas (Colombia) and Matteo Manassero (Italy)

3:11 a.m.: Adrian Meronk (Poland), Sami Valimaki (Finland) and David Puig (Spain)

3:22 a.m.: Erik van Rooyen (South Africa), Keita Nakajima (Japan) and Kevin Yu (Chinese Taipei)

3:33 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger (Germany), Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) and Thomas Detry (Belgium)

3:44 a.m.: Byeong Hun An (Korea), Shane Lowry (Ireland) and Nick Taylor (Canada)

3:55 a.m.: Xander Schauffele (USA), Viktor Hovland (Norway) and Jon Rahm (Spain)

4:11 a.m.: Matthieu Pavon (France), Collin Morikawa (USA) and Matt Fitzpatrick (Great Britain)

4:22 a.m.: Shubhankar Sharma (India), Rafael Campos (Puerto Rico) and Carlos Ortiz (Mexico)

4:33 a.m.: Nico Echavarria (Colombia), Mito Pereira (Chile) and Kristoffer Ventura (Norway)

4:44 a.m.: Fabrizio Zanotti (Paraguay), Joel Girrbach (Switzerland) and Tapio Pulkkanen (Finland)

4:55 a.m.: Victor Perez (France), Matthias Schmid (Germany) and C.T. Pan (Chinese Taipei)

5:06 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen (Denmark), Alejandro Tosti (Argentina) and Joaquin Niemann (Chile)

5:17 a.m.: Emiliano Grillo (Argentina), Alex Noren (Sweden) and Ryan Fox (New Zealand)

5:33 a.m.: Min Woo Lee (Australia), Corey Conners (Canada) and Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa)

5:44 a.m.: Wyndham Clark (USA), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Tommy Fleetwood (Great Britain)

5:55 a.m.: Sepp Straka (Austria), Jason Day (Australia) and Tom Kim (Korea)

6:06 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler (USA), Rory McIlroy (Ireland) and Ludvig Aberg (Sweden)

6:17 a.m.: Adrien Dumont de Chassart (Belgium), Daniel Hillier (New Zealand) and Guido Migliozzi (Italy)

6:28 a.m.: Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand), Gavin Green (Malaysia) and Gaganjeet Bhullar (India)

6:39 a.m.: Phachara Khongwatmai (Thailand), Abraham Ancer (Mexico) and Dou Zecheng (China)

Olympics golf live TV coverage

TV Channel: Golf Channel

Friday's second round of golf at the Paris Olympics will be broadcast live on Golf Channel.

Olympics golf streaming options

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympics app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

You can stream Round 2 of men's golf action at the 2024 Paris Olympics on the go on the NBC app, NBC Olympics app or on NBCOlympics.com by logging in with your TV provider credentials. You can also stream it on Fubo, which carries the Golf Channel and offers a free trial, or on Peacock.

