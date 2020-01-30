Olympic Golf 2020: How players qualify to compete in Tokyo (and the latest rankings)
Making a memorable return to the Olympics in 2016 after an 112-year absence, golf will be part of the Summer Games again this July in Tokyo. Both the men’s and women’s Olympic competitions will be 72-hole stroke-play tournaments held at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kasahata, Saitama, Japan, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Tokyo. As was the case four years ago in Rio, the field in both events will consist of 60 players representing their respective home countries.
But how will those Olympic fields be determined? Or more to the point for some people, will Tiger Woods be playing for the United States this summer? The answer is … maybe. It all depends on where Woods ranks in the Olympic Golf Rankings on the final date of qualifying in June—or more specifically where he ranks in relations to the other eligible American golfers.
To help understand the Olympic qualification process, we’ve outlined the rules below as well as listed what the field would look like as of the most recently publication of the Olympic Golf Rankings (Jan. 27). We’ll update this list periodically to keep you up to speed on who is in and who is out of the Tokyo Olympics ahead of the actual final deadline for eligibility. (Spoiler: Woods WOULD BE eligible to play if qualifying ended this week.)
So here goes: The same qualification rules apply for both the men’s and women’s Olympics fields. The top 15 players in the Olympic Golf Rankings (which essentially mirror the Official World Golf Ranking for men and the Rolex Rankings for women) will be eligible for the Olympics up to a maximum of four golfers per country. The four-player max is perhaps the biggest hurdle for Woods’ effort to qualify for the Olympics as he has to make sure he’s not only in the top 15 overall in the rankings, but also that he’s one of the top four ranked Americans to secure a spot.
After the top 15, the field will be filled until getting to 60 golfers by going down the Olympic Golf Ranking, with the top two ranked players qualifying from any country that does not have two or more players from the top 15. The host country, Japan, is also guaranteed at least two golfers in the field.
Here then is a country by country breakdown of the players that would be in the Olympics if the cut off were this week (men’s qualifying ends on June 22, the day after the U.S. Open; women’s qualifying ends June 29). The men’s competition will be held July 30-Aug. 2; the women’s Aug. 5-8.
MEN (World Ranking in parenthesis)
Argentina
Emiliano Grillo (119)
Fabian Gomez (245)
Australia
Adam Scott (15)
Marc Leishman (20)
Next in line: Cameron Smith (34), Jason Day (44), Lucas Herbert (79)
Austria
Bernd Wiesberger (22)
Matthias Schwab (78)
Next in line: Sepp Straka (170)
Belgium
Thomas Pieters (83)
Thomas Detry (117)
Next in line: Nicolas Colsaerts (183)
Canada
Adam Hadwin (52)
Corey Conners (61)
Next in line: Nick Taylor (236)
Chile
Joaquin Niemann (62)
China
Haotong Li (75)
Xinjun Zhang (138)
Chinese Taipei
C.T. Pan (77)
Colombia
Sebastian Munoz (103)
Denmark
Lucas Bjerregaard (91)
Thorbjorn Olesen (114)
Next in line: Joachim B. Hansen (166)
Finland
Mikko Korhonen (144)
Kalle Samooja (187)
France
Victor Perez (41)
Michael Lorenzo-Vera (64)
Next in line: Benjamin Hebert (93), Romain Langasque (109)
Germany
Martin Kaymer (113)
Sebastian Heisele (202)
Great Britain
Justin Rose (8)
Tommy Fleetwood (10)
Next in line: Paul Casey (19), Matthew Fitzpatrick (25), Lee Westwood (29), Danny Willett (31), Tyrrell Hatton (33)
India
Rashid Khan (176)
Ireland
Rory McIlroy (2)
Shane Lowry (18)
Next in line: Graeme McDowell (104)
Italy
Francesco Molinari (23)
Andrea Pavan (81)
Next in line: Guido Migliozzi (123), Francesco Laporta (124)
Japan
Hideki Matsuyama (24)
Shugo Imahira (36)
Next in line: Ryo Ishikawa (80)
Malaysia
Gavin Kyle Green (197)
Mexico
Abraham Ancer (30)
Carlos Ortiz (150)
Netherlands
Joost Luiten (90)
Darius Van Driel (193)
New Zealand
Danny Lee (97)
Ryan Fox (154)
Norway
Viktor Hovland (94)
Kristoffer Ventura (182)
The Philippines
Miguel Tabuena (232)
Poland
Adrian Meronk (234)
Slovakia
Rory Sabbatini (88)
South Africa
Louis Oosthuizen (14)
Erik van Rooyen (46)
Next in line: Shaun Norris (57), Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60), Branden Grace (74), Justin Harding (82)
South Korea
Sungjae Im (35)
Byeong Hun An (49)
Next in line: Sung Kang (85)
Spain
Jon Rahm (3)
Sergio Garcia (42)
Next in line: Rafa Cabrere-Bello (45)
Sweden
Henrik Stenson (27)
Alex Noren (84)
Next in line: Marcus Kinhult (87)
Thailand
Jazz Janewattananond (38)
Kiradech Aphibarnrat (120)
Next in line: Gunn Chareonkul (126)
United States
Brooks Koepka (1)
Justin Thomas (4)
Dustin Johnson (5)
Tiger Woods (6)
Next in line: Patrick Cantlay (7), Xander Schauffele (9), Webb Simpson (11), Patrick Reed (12), Tony Finau (13)
Venezuela
Jhonattan Vegas (156)
Zimbabwe
Scott Vincent (134)
WOMEN (Rolex Rankings in parenthesis)
Australia
Minjee Lee (9)
Hannah Green (22)
Next in line: Su-Hyun Oh (58), Katherine Kirk (113)
Austria
Christine Wolf (213)
Belgium
Manon De Roey (285)
Canada
Brooke Henderson (7)
Alena Sharp (111)
Next in line: Anne-Catherine Tanguay (327)
China
Shanshan Feng (23)
Yu Liu (35)
Next in line: Jing Yan (76)
Chinese Taipei
Teresa Lu (85)
Wei-Ling Hsu (98)
Colombia
Mariajo Uribe (168)
Czech Republic
Klara Spilkova (253)
Denmark
Nanna Koerstz Madsen (66)
Nicole Broch Larsen (74)
Ecuador
Daniela Darquea (186)
Finland
Sanna Nuutinen (296)
Ursula Wikstrom (303)
France
Celine Boutier (53)
Perrine Dela Cour (262)
Next in line: Celine Herbin (334), Karine Icher (407)
Germany
Caroline Masson (37)
Esther Henseleit (128)
Next in line: Olivia Cowan (163), Sandra Gal (173)
Great Britain
Charley Hull (26)
Bronte Law (32)
Next in line: Georgia Hall (40), Jodi Shadoff (87)
Hong Kong
Tiffany Chan (206)
India
Aditi Ashok (147)
Diksha Dagar (358)
Ireland
Stephanie Meadow (228)
Leona Maguire (259)
Israel
Laetitia Beck (379)
Italy
Giulia Molinaro (234)
Japan
Nasa Hataoka (4)
Hinako Shibuno (11)
Ai Suzuki (14)
Next in line: Mone Inami (57), Yui Kawamoto (59), Momoko Ueda (62)
Mexico
Gaby Lopez (43)
Maria Fassi (298)
The Netherlands
Anne van Dam (97)
New Zealand
Lydia Ko (42)
Norway
Marianna Skarpnord (153)
Tonje Daffinrud (318)
Paraguay
Julieta Granada (324)
The Philippines
Yuka Saso (287)
Clariss Guce (295)
Puerto Rico
Maria Fernanda Torres (135)
Slovenia
Katja Pogacar (399)
South Africa
Ashleigh Buhai (106)
Lee-Anne Pace (310)
South Korea
Jin Young Ko (1)
Sung Hyun Park (2)
Sei Young Kim (6)
Jeongeun Lee6 (8)
Next in line: Hyo-Joo Kim (12), Inbee Park (16), So Yeon Ryu (18), Amy Yang (20), Mi Hur (21)
Spain
Carlota Ciganda (15)
Azahara Munoz (44)
Next in line: Nuira Iturrioz (223)
Sweden
Madelene Sagstrom (55)
Anna Nordqvist (95)
Next in line: Caroline Hedwall (129)
Switzerland
Albane Valenzuela (403)
Thailand
Ariya Jutanugarn (13)
Moriya Jutanugarn (38)
Next in line: Pornanong Phatlum (86)
United States
Nelly Korda (3)
Danielle Kang (5)
Lexi Thompson (10)
Next in line: Jessica Korda (17), Lizette Salas (19), Brittany Altomare (28), Marina Alex (33), Angel Yin (41)
Originally Appeared on Golf Digest