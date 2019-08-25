Olympic gold medalists Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban engaged

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Lindsey Vonn competes in the women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea. Retirement hasnt slowed down Lindsey Vonn. The all-time winningest female skier in World Cup history has found new adventures like cliff diving with boyfriend and NHL defenseman P.K. Subban, finishing her memoir set to be published next year and serving as an executive producer of a film with Robert Redford. Vonns never been one to sit back and take it easy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Olympic gold medalists Lindsey Vonn, PK Subban engaged

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 file photo, Lindsey Vonn competes in the women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea. Retirement hasnt slowed down Lindsey Vonn. The all-time winningest female skier in World Cup history has found new adventures like cliff diving with boyfriend and NHL defenseman P.K. Subban, finishing her memoir set to be published next year and serving as an executive producer of a film with Robert Redford. Vonns never been one to sit back and take it easy. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban can add a diamond (ring) to their gold (medals): The star athletes say they're engaged.

Vonn, an Olympic downhill champion in Alpine skiing, and Subban, a defenseman for the NHL's New Jersey Devils who won a Winter Games hockey title with Canada, posted the good news on social media.

Vonn sent out a photo of the happy couple via Twitter on Saturday, writing: ''Here's our mature engagement pic lol. How cute is he?!''

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The 34-year-old American recently retired from a ski racing career that included a total of three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

She's been busy lately with other pursuits, including wrapping up a memoir set to be published next year and starting a line of beauty products.

Subban, a 30-year-old Canadian, is an All-Star regular and won the 2013 Norris Trophy as the NHL's top defenseman. He was traded to the Devils from the Nashville Predators in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn; she kept his last name after they separated.

What to Read Next