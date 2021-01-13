Klete Keller: Olympic gold medalist arrested after Team USA jacket spotted in Capitol riots crowd
An Olympic gold medalist was arrested for taking part in the Capitol riots after his Team USA jacket was spotted in the crowd.
Former swimming star Klete Keller now faces federal charges after he was seen inside the Capitol Building and identified by investigators by his Olympic gear.
"PERSON 1 can be seen standing in the Rotunda still wearing the dark colored USA jacket, which also appears to bear a Nike logo on the front right side and a red and white Olympic patch on the front left side," an investigator stated in the criminal complaint.
Keller, 38, faces charges of obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
He won won five medals at three Olympic appearances, including gold medals in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008.
"I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the US Capitol. They do not represent the values of the United States of America or of Team USA," said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
"At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off.
"What happened in Washington DC was a case where that standard was clearly not met.
“The people involved attacked the very fabric of the democracy we all proudly represent and, in turn, also let our community down.”
Keller most recently reportedly worked in real estate in Colorado.
