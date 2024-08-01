The Olympic gender eligibility questions surrounding boxers from Algeria and Taiwan, explained
Who are the two boxers at the center of gender eligibility questions?
How were they cleared for the 2024 Paris Olympics?
What happened with Khelif in her fight?
A tearful Carini said she quit because of intense pain in her nose after the opening punches. Carini, who had a spot of blood on her trunks, said she wasn't making a political statement and was not refusing to fight Khelif."I felt a severe pain in my nose, and with the maturity of a boxer, I said 'enough,' because I didn't want to, I didn't want to, I couldn't finish the match," Carini said.Carini said she is not qualified to judge whether Khelif should be allowed to compete but had no problem fighting her."I am not here to judge or pass judgment," Carini said. "If an athlete is this way, and in that sense it's not right or it is right, it's not up to me to decide. I just did my job as a boxer. I got into the ring and fought. I did it with my head held high and with a broken heart for not having finished the last kilometer."
