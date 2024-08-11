Olympic Games chaos as hundreds of athletes climb onto stage during closing ceremony

Athletes took to the stage during the closing ceremony performance by Phoenix - Getty Images/Dimitar Dilkoff

Athletes at the Olympic closing ceremony had to be ushered off the huge stage on the Stade de France pitch for performers after initially ignoring pleas to come down.

After a lengthy light show, the next stage of the ceremony was supposed to symbolise athletes taking “possession of the world and its oceans”.

Thomas Jolly, who choreographed the closing ceremony, apparently “wanted to make them actors” in the grand finale and, after 17 days of action, they were certainly keen to take up the offer.

There were 9,000 athletes and staff waiting to the side of the pitch following the parade of nations and many then poured forward before climbing up onto the multi-shaped stage – designed to represent the five continents and the oceans – that had covered much of the pitch.

An announcement went over the public address speakers twice in both French and English, saying, “Dear athletes please leave the stage”.

Stewards also intervened and gestured for the athletes to get down.

Some complied but others initially stayed put, with the French indie rock band Phoenix simply starting its set surrounded by excited athletes who began dancing and had formed a circle for the performers.

The athletes are ushered off stage

Some other athletes seemed to take this as an invitation to get back onto the stage but, with stewards now joining them and taking a more active role, the numbers did gradually recede and most calmly dismounted.

The stage was emptied completely after about 10 minutes. It appeared that many of the athletes had initially got up on the stage without realising they were only being invited to the edge.

Others did linger for some time after the request and, while it was briefly chaotic, there was no indication that it was anything more serious than high spirits.

Phoenix continued their set regardless, ahead of later expected performances by the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Snoop Dogg.