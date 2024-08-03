Olympic Games: Australians in action on day nine in Paris

Australia’s Olympic gold medallist Grace Brown is back in action on day nine at Paris 2024 along with Nicola Olyslagers, the Kookaburras and more. Photograph: Tim de Waele/Getty Images

Australia’s cycling time trial gold medallist Grace Brown is back in action in the women’s road race around Paris on day nine of the Olympic Games.

The final night of swimming has Australia riding a wave of medal-winning momentum as the women’s and men’s 4x100m medley relay teams set out to add to the haul, while Shayna Jack and Meg Harris are both in the 50m freestyle final.

Athletics is now in the spotlight at Stade de France with Tokyo silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers joined by Eleanor Patterson in the high jump, and Australia’s fastest woman Torrie Lewis as well as Mia Gross running in the 200m.

The Kookaburras are into a quarter-final, Jess Fox and sister Noemie Fox could soon meet in kayak cross, and Jason Day and Min Woo Lee are in the fourth round of golf stroke play.

Here are the Australians to watch on day nine at Paris 2024 – all times AEST:

Athletics

6.05pm: Women’s 3000m steeplechase round 1: Amy Cashin, Cara Feain-Ryan

6.55pm: Women’s 200m round 1: Torrie Lewis, Mia Gross

7pm: Men’s long jump qualification: Christopher Mitrevski, Liam Adcock

7.50pm: Men’s 110m hurdles round 1: Tayley Willis

8.35pm: Women’s 400m hurdles round 1: Sarah Carli, Alanah Yukich

3.05am: Men’s 400m round 1: Reece Holder

3.55am: Women’s high jump: Nicola Olyslagers, Eleanor Patterson

4.35am: Women’s 800m semi-finals: Abbey Caldwell, Catriona Bisset

Basketball

5am: Women’s – Group B: Australia Opals v France

Beach volleyball

1am: Women’s round of 16: Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar v Carolina Solberg Salgado and Barbara Seixas de Freitas

Boxing

7.32pm: Women’s 75kg quarter-final: Caitlin Parker v Khadija Mardi

Canoe slalom

11.30pm: Men’s kayak cross heats: Tristan Carter, Timothy Anderson

12.45am: Women’s kayak cross heats: Jessica Fox, Noemie Fox

Cycling road

7pm: Women’s road race: Grace Brown, Lauretta Hanson, Ruby Roseman-Gannon

Golf

5pm: Men’s individual stroke play – round 4: Min Woo Lee, Jason Day

Hockey

1.30am: Men’s quarter-final: Australia Kookaburras v Netherlands

Sailing

8.05pm: Men’s dinghy: Matt Wearn

8.05pm: Mixed multihull: Brin Liddell and Rhiannan Brown

8.33pm: Women’s kite: Breiana Whitehead

22.35pm: Women’s dinghy: Zoe Thomson

1.05am: Mixed dinghy: Nia Jerwood and Conor Nicholas

Shooting

5pm: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification – stage 1: Sergei Evglevski

Swimming

2.30am: Women’s 50m freestyle final: Meg Harris, Shayna Jack

3.10am: Men’s 4x100m medley relay final: Australia

3.32am: Women’s 4x100m medley relay final: Australia

Water polo