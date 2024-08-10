Olympic Games: Australians in action on day 15 in Paris

Cassiel Rousseau is among the Olympic diving medal contenders, while Australia also has hopes in athletics and water polo on day 15 at Paris 2024. Photograph: Europa Press Sports/Europa Press/Getty Images

Australia’s former diving world champion Cassiel Rousseau is among the leading Olympic medal contenders in the men’s 10m platform with the semi-finals and final to be held on day 15 at Paris 2024.

Middle-distance runner Jessica Hull is taking career-best form into the 1500m final at Stade de France while looking to spring an upset, while Australia has three runners in the men’s marathon led by Patrick Tiernan.

The Stingers are through to their first women’s water polo gold medal match since the 2000 Olympics, and Tom Green will look to claim another kayak medal in the men’s K1 1000m.

Here are the Australians to watch on day 15 at Paris 2024 – all times AEST:

Artistic swimming

3.30am: Duet free routine: Australia

Athletics

4pm: Men’s marathon: Liam Adams, Andrew Buchanan, Patrick Tiernan

3.30am: Women’s javelin final: Kathryn Mitchell, Mackenzie Little

3.50am: Men’s 5000m final: Stewart McSweyn

4.15am: Women’s 1500m final: Jessica Hull

Breaking

12.17am, 1.07am, 1.50am: B-Boys round robin: Jeff Dunne – J Attack v Kuzya, Dany Dann, Phil Wizard

4am: B-Boys quarter-final; 4.47am: semi-final; 5.19am: final: Jeff Dunne – J Attack (TBC)

Canoe sprint

6.30pm: Women’s kayak single 500m semi-final: Alyce Wood

7.10pm: Men’s kayak single 1000m semi-final: Tom Green

Cycling track

1am: Women’s sprint 1/8 finals: Kristina Clonan

1.19am: Men’s keirin: Matthew Glaetzer, Matthew Richardson

1.59am: Men’s madison final: Australia

Diving

6pm: Men’s 10m platform semi-final: Jaxon Bowshire, Cassiel Rousseau

Golf

5pm: Women’s individual stroke play round 4: Hannah Green, Minjee Lee

Modern pentathlon

6.10pm: Women’s individual semi-finals - fencing bonus round: Genevieve Janse van Rensburg

Sport climbing

6.15pm: Women’s boulder and lead - boulder final: Oceania Mackenzie

8.35pm: Women’s boulder and lead - lead final: Oceania Mackenzie

Water polo

11.35pm: Women’s gold medal match: Australia Stingers v Spain

3.35am: Men’s classification 7-8th: Australia Sharks v Italy

Weightlifting

Women’s 81kg: Eileen Cikamatana

Wrestling