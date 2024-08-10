Olympic Games: Australians in action on day 15 in Paris
Australia’s former diving world champion Cassiel Rousseau is among the leading Olympic medal contenders in the men’s 10m platform with the semi-finals and final to be held on day 15 at Paris 2024.
Middle-distance runner Jessica Hull is taking career-best form into the 1500m final at Stade de France while looking to spring an upset, while Australia has three runners in the men’s marathon led by Patrick Tiernan.
The Stingers are through to their first women’s water polo gold medal match since the 2000 Olympics, and Tom Green will look to claim another kayak medal in the men’s K1 1000m.
Here are the Australians to watch on day 15 at Paris 2024 – all times AEST:
Artistic swimming
3.30am: Duet free routine: Australia
Athletics
4pm: Men’s marathon: Liam Adams, Andrew Buchanan, Patrick Tiernan
3.30am: Women’s javelin final: Kathryn Mitchell, Mackenzie Little
3.50am: Men’s 5000m final: Stewart McSweyn
4.15am: Women’s 1500m final: Jessica Hull
Breaking
12.17am, 1.07am, 1.50am: B-Boys round robin: Jeff Dunne – J Attack v Kuzya, Dany Dann, Phil Wizard
4am: B-Boys quarter-final; 4.47am: semi-final; 5.19am: final: Jeff Dunne – J Attack (TBC)
Canoe sprint
6.30pm: Women’s kayak single 500m semi-final: Alyce Wood
7.10pm: Men’s kayak single 1000m semi-final: Tom Green
Cycling track
1am: Women’s sprint 1/8 finals: Kristina Clonan
1.19am: Men’s keirin: Matthew Glaetzer, Matthew Richardson
1.59am: Men’s madison final: Australia
Diving
6pm: Men’s 10m platform semi-final: Jaxon Bowshire, Cassiel Rousseau
Golf
5pm: Women’s individual stroke play round 4: Hannah Green, Minjee Lee
Modern pentathlon
6.10pm: Women’s individual semi-finals - fencing bonus round: Genevieve Janse van Rensburg
Sport climbing
6.15pm: Women’s boulder and lead - boulder final: Oceania Mackenzie
8.35pm: Women’s boulder and lead - lead final: Oceania Mackenzie
Water polo
11.35pm: Women’s gold medal match: Australia Stingers v Spain
3.35am: Men’s classification 7-8th: Australia Sharks v Italy
Weightlifting
Women’s 81kg: Eileen Cikamatana
Wrestling
7pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg 1/8 final: Georgii Okorokov v Sebastian C Rivera