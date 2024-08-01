Olympic Games: Australians in action on day six in Paris

Mollie O'Callaghan will join Ariarne Titmus in Australia’s women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team on day six at Paris 2024 with the Opals also in action. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Australia will chase more Olympic medals in the pool with Mollie O’Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus leading an all-star women’s 4x200m freestyle relay team, while Kaylee McKeown is back in action in the 200m backstroke.

Rowing finals are under way with Australia going for gold in the men’s four, as Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine eye a sailing podium place in the women’s skiff medal race.

The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are both playing in hockey with the men’s side needing a win to get their Paris 2024 campaign back on track.

BMX racing kicks off with Australia having three strong contenders including Saya Sakakibara, while Min Woo Lee and Jason Day play the first round in men’s golf.

Here are the Australians to watch on day six at Paris 2024 – all times AEST:

3x3 basketball

5pm: Women’s pool round: Australia Gangurrus v China

9pm: Women’s pool round: Australia Gangurrus v USA

Archery

11.56pm: Women’s individual elimination 1/32 round: Laura Paeglis v Caroline Lopez

Artistic gymnastics

2.15am: Women’s all-round final: Ruby Pass

Athletics

3.30pm Men’s 20km race walk: Rhydian Cowley, Kyle Swan, Declan Tingay

5.20pm Women’s 20km race walk: Rebecca Henderson, Jemima Montag, Olivia Sandery

Basketball

9.30pm: Women’s – Group B: Australia Opals v Canada

Beach volleyball

5pm: Men’s preliminary – Pool C: Thomas Hodges and Zachary Schubert v Nils Ehlers and Clemens Wickler

6pm: Men’s preliminary – Pool A: Izac Carracher and Mark Nicolaidis v Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan

12am: Women’s preliminary – Pool B: Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar v Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec

Boxing

7.32pm: Women’s 50kg preliminaries round of 16: Monique SuraciI v Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria

12.18am: Women’s 66kg preliminaries round of 16: Marissa Williamson v Anna Luca Hamori

Canoe slalom

11.30pm: Men’s kayak single semi-finals: Timothy Anderson

1.30am: Men’s kayak single final: Timothy Anderson (TBC)

Cycling BMX racing

4am: Men’s quarter-finals: Izaac Kennedy

4.20am: Women’s quarter-finals: Saya Sakakibara, Lauren Reynolds

6.05am: Men’s last chance race: Izaac Kennedy (TBC)

6.15am: Women’s last chance race: Saya Sakakibara, Lauren Reynolds (TBC)

Equestrian

7pm: Jumping team qualifier: Hilary Scott, Thaisa Erwin, Edwina Tops-Alexander

Golf

5pm: Men’s individual stroke play – round 1: Min Woo Lee, Jason Day

Hockey

6.30pm: Men’s – Pool B: Australia Kookaburras v New Zealand

4.15am: Women’s – Pool B: Australia Hockeyroos v Argentina

Rowing

5.30pm Women’s single sculls semi-finals: Tara Rigney

6.10pm: Women’s eight repechages: Katrina Werry, Lucy Stephan, Bronwyn Cox, Georgie Rowe, Jacqui Swick, Giorgia Patten, Sarah Hawe, Paige Barr and Hayley Verbunt

6.20pm: Men’s eight repechages: Ben Canham, Joshua Hicks, Spencer Turrin, Angus Widdicombe, Jack Hargreaves, Alex Purnell, Angus Dawson, Jack O’Brien and Kendall Brodie

6.30pm: Women’s double sculls final B: Amanda Bateman, Harriet Hudson

6.54pm: Women’s four final B: Olympia Aldersey, Jean Mitchell, Lily Alton and Molly Goodman

7.06pm: Men’s four final A: Timothy Masters, Jack Robertson, Fergus Hamilton and Alex Hill

Sailing

8.03pm, 3.30am: Men’s windsurfing: Grae Morris

8.15pm: Men’s dinghy: Matt Wearn

11.35pm: Women’s dinghy: Zoe Thomson

11.43pm: Women’s skiff medal race: Olivia Price and Evie Haseldine

Surfing

4.48am: Men’s quarter-finals: Ethan Ewing v Jack Robinson

Swimming

7pm: Women’s 200m backstroke heats: Kaylee McKeown, Jaclyn Barclay

7.18pm: Men’s 50m freestyle heats: Cameron McEvoy, Ben Armbruster

7.47pm: Men’s 200m individual medley heats: William Petric, Tommy Neill

8.05pm: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay heats: Australia

4.30am: Women’s 200m butterfly final: Abbey Lee Connor, Elizabeth Dekkers

4.46pm: Men’s 50m freestyle semi-finals: Cameron McEvoy, Ben Armbruster (TBC)

5.19am: Women’s 200m backstroke semi-finals: Kaylee McKeown, Jaclyn Barclay (TBC)

5.47am: Men’s 200m individual medley semi-finals: William Petric, Tommy Neill (TBC)

6.03am: Women’s 4x200m freestyle relay final: Australia (TBC)

Water polo