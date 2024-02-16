Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy reveals cancer diagnosis

Olympic gold medalist Chris Hoy with his Knighthood (Anthony Devlin/PA) (PA Archive)

Chris Hoy has been diagnosed with cancer, the six-time Olympic gold medallist has announced.

The former track cyclist, who is an 11-time world champion as well as asix-time Olympic champion competed for Great Britain at four Olympic Games between 2000 and 2012.

“I have a bit of news. Last year I was diagnosed with cancer, which came as a huge shock, having had no symptoms up to that point,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m currently receiving treatment including chemotherapy, which thankfully is going really well. I’d like to extend my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals for their amazing help and care.

“For the sake of my young family, I had hoped to keep this information private but regrettably our hand has been forced. Whilst I’m thankful for any support. I’d like to deal with this privately. My heart goes out to the many others who are also going through similar challenges right now.

“I’m optimistic, positive and surrounded by love for which I’m truly grateful. As you might imagine, the last few months have been incredibly difficult.

“However, I currently feel fine – I am continuing to work, ride my bike and live my life as normal.

“It’s an exciting year of work ahead, not least with the Paris Olympics in July. I can’t wait to get stuck in, have fun and share it with you all.”