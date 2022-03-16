Olympic champion women's soccer squad bringing celebration tour to West Coast

VANCOUVER — Canada Soccer has announced that the country's gold medal-winning women's soccer team will face Nigeria in a pair of games in British Columbia next month.

The two-match series is part of the squad's celebration tour and will begin at Vancouver's B.C. Place on April 8 before moving to Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on April 11.

Canada took gold at the Tokyo Olympics in August after beating Sweden in the championship game on penalties.

The game in Vancouver will include a hometown celebration for Christine Sinclair, who broke the international goal scoring record when she put away her 185th goal in January 2020.

The match in Langford will mark the last for goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who announced her pending retirement in January.

Canada currently sits sixth in the international standings and is 10-4-6 under head coach Bev Preistman.

