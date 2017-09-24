Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge wins Berlin Marathon

CIARAN FAHEY (Associated Press)
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge crosses the line to win the 44th Berlin marathon in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

BERLIN (AP) -- Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge held off the challenge of debutant Guye Adola to win the Berlin Marathon on Sunday.

The Kenyan won in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 32 seconds, missing out on the world record by 35 seconds in wet conditions.

Compatriot Dennis Kimetto ran 2:02:57 on the same course in 2014.

Adola of Ethiopia finished 14 seconds behind Kipchoge, and surprised by pushing him hardest. Defending champion Kenenisa Bekele fell behind and then former world- record holder Wilson Kipsang dropped out.