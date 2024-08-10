Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif says her critics are just 'enemies of success'

PARIS – Imane Khelif’s words were as powerful as her punches Friday night.

“I am a woman,’’ she said while speaking Arabic in a room full of reporters, adding that she was born a woman and always has been a woman.

Khelif, the 25-year-old Algerian boxer, won a gold medal by defeating China’s Yang Liu on points by unanimous decision at Roland-Garros Stadium on Friday night. Later, at a press conference that followed the medal ceremony, she was asked about competing after her gender had been questioned.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said Khelif has met all criteria and that there’s no question she is a woman. That didn't stop abuse on social media and inaccurate online speculation about her gender.

“They are enemies, enemies of success,’’ Khelif said of her critics.

Of those enemies, Khelif said, “That also gives my success a special taste.’’

Imane Khelif celebrates atop the medal podium.

While hate continued to pile up on social media, thousands of Algerians helped pack the arenas during Khelif's bouts. They erupted in cheers and chanted her name yet again during the gold-medal match at Roland-Garros Stadium.

“The audience and the fans played an important role as they supported me,’’ said Khelif, who won all four of her bouts at the Olympics. “That support gave me strength.’’

A reporter noted that Algerian women in attendance were particularly vocal and angry about what Khelif had endured. In response, Khelif said Algerian women are known for their strength and for being valiant and that with their support for her they had sent a message to the Arab world.

“That our honor is above everything else,’’ Khelif said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Imane Khelif says critics are 'enemies of success' after winning gold