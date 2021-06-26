Olympic-Bound Wrestler Bajrang Punia Suffers Knee Injury

India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday suffered a right knee injury while competing in a local Russian tournament, less than a month before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. However, his coach Shako Bentinidis has downplayed the concerns, assuring that there is nothing to worry about.

Also Read: I’ve Recovered from Injury, Started Training: Bajrang Punia

Bajrang was up against A Kudyev in the semifinal of Ali Aliev memorial tournament at Kaspiysk when he sustained the injury. It all started with a right leg attack that Bajrang launched but Kudyev got hold of Bajrang’s right leg and pulled him. With Bajrang lying on his back, Kudyev went for a pin but the Indian, writhing in pain, had given up by then, according to Scroll.



The referee immediately stopped the bout and called the physio. Bajrang was struggling to stand and was seen limping and the bout had to be forfeited.

“He is fine and normal. He has been given pain-killing injection. It does not look serious, he should be okay,” Bajrang’s Georgian coach Bentinidis told PTI from Russia.

Seeded second in the 65kg category in the Tokyo Games and one of India’s medal favourites, Bajrang had skipped the Poland Open, preferring to train in Russia.

. Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.Can Pakistan Ignore the Rise of the TLP & Its Rabid Islamism?George Floyd’s Death: Ex-US Cop Chauvin Gets 22.5 Years in Prison . Read more on Olympic Sports by The Quint.