Olympic-Bound Sumit Fails Dope Test, Provisionally Suspended

Olympic-bound wrestler Sumit Malik has failed dope test conducted by United World Wrestling (UWW) during the May 6-9 World Olympic qualifiers held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The United World Wrestling (UWW) has provisionally suspended the Indian wrestler for an alleged anti-doping rule violation with effect from Thursday, Indian Express reported.

The Delhi-based heavyweight wrestler Malik had won an Olympic quota place in men's 125 kg freestyle event in Sofia. Malik is also the 2018 Commonwealth Games Gold medallist.

India have secured a total of 8 spots in wrestling for the Tokyo Games.

In the semi-final, the Indian wrestler had defeated Jose Daniel Diaz of Venezuela 5-0 to set up a title clash with Russia's Sergei Kozyrev. But he withdrew from the final due to an injury and got a silver.

The finalist in each weight category during the World Olympic qualifiers in Sofia were eligible to win quota places for Tokyo Olympics Games starting 23 July.

“The UWW informed the Wrestling Federation of India yesterday that Sumit has failed the dope test. Now he has to give his B sample on June 10,” a WFI source told PTI.

If his B sample also returns positive, Malik faces a ban from the sport. However, he can challenge the suspension but the process’ timeline would likely ensure that he misses the Tokyo Games, reported PTI.

Last month, Malik was also included in Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group.

(with various inputs)

. Read more on Wrestling by The Quint.Olympic-Bound Sumit Fails Dope Test, Provisionally SuspendedFacebook to End Special Treatment for Politicians’ Posts: Report . Read more on Wrestling by The Quint.