Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor will skip 2019-20 season for 'miracle' baby

Elana Meyers Taylor, the most successful U.S. bobsled athlete in history, will miss the upcoming season as she’s due with her first child in March.

But come the 2022 Olympics, she intends to gift him or her two gold medals.

Meyers Taylor, a three-time Olympic medalist in two-woman bobsleigh, shared an announcement video on her Twitter account. U.S. Bobsled and Skeleton simultaneously published the news on its site.

🔉SOUND ON 🔉 I will be taking the 2019/20 winter season off but remain committed to standing on top of the podium for the 2021 World Championships in Lake Placid, NY, and the 2022 Winter Olympics! @usabs @teamusa @ibsfsliding @nbcolympics @WomensSportsFdn #MomtoBe #babyshark pic.twitter.com/ooPJ5lUxEF — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) September 18, 2019

The announcement was extra special for Meyers Taylor and her husband, fellow U.S. bobsledder Nic Taylor. The occasional four-person bobsled teammates met in 2011 and were married in 2014.

“It was always my dream to win two gold medals in the 2022 Olympics and place them around the neck of our child,” Meyers Taylor said. “When we were told by doctors that this might not be possible, I put all my efforts into winning two gold medals in 2022. However, they were wrong and now I have the chance to live this dream. We are excited for our little miracle.”

Meyers Taylor, 34, won Olympic bronze as a push athlete in 2010 for pilot Erin Plac. She has silver medals as a driver in 2014 and 2018, though she was dealing with an Achilles tear in her left ankle.

Her long list of accolades includes six individual world titles and two team golds. She earned individual golds at the World Championship in 2015 and 2017. Her 2019 season and podium streak ended with a violent crash at the championships in British Columbia.

1) the baby shaker in Lake Placid is real 😂 2) I guess so 🤷🏾‍♀️ 3) we were told it probably wouldn’t happen at all so I’ll take it any time and now 2 years to prep for Oly 😉 https://t.co/S9RSvkbOfu — Elana Meyers Taylor OLY (@eamslider24) September 18, 2019

Meyers Taylor will not compete at the championship in Germany for 2019-20, but said she plans to be back for worlds in 2020-21. Lake Placid will host its 11th world championship at Mt. Van Hoevenberg Combination Bobsled, where the 1932 and 1980 Olympics were held. She won bronze the last time it was held there in 2012 and won last season’s World Cup at the track.

She is currently ranked No. 3 in the world rankings.

