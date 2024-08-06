Olympic basketball men's quarterfinals: Bracket, schedule, tipoff, how to watch at Paris Games

Twelve teams entered the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As the knockout stage begins, only eight teams remain.

Participating in this year's quarterfinals: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Serbia and the United States. The U.S., Germany and Canada captured the top three seeds, in that order, with undefeated performances in their respective groups.

The Americans captured the No. 1 seed as the leaders in points differential, while Brazil and Greece advanced as the two best third-place teams by the same measure.

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS: Follow USA TODAY's full coverage here

The U.S. is on the hunt for its fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball. Every other team left in the quarterfinals is seeking a first gold medal in the event. Here are the final group standings and the bracket of what's ahead at the 2024 Paris Games:

France power forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates after defeating Japan in men’s basketball group B play during the Paris Olympics.

Paris Olympic men's basketball final group standings

Group A

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. Canada 3-0 6 Knockout stage 2. Australia 1-2 4 Knockout stage 3. Greece 1-2 4 Knockout stage 4. Spain 1-2 4 Eliminated

Group B

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. Germany 3-0 6 Knockout stage 2. France 2-1 5 Knockout stage 3. Brazil 1-2 4 Knockout stage 4. Japan 0-3 3 Eliminated

Group C

Ranking Team Record Points Qualification 1. United States 3-0 6 Knockout stage 2. Serbia 2-1 5 Knockout stage 3. South Sudan 1-2 4 Eliminated 4. Puerto Rico 0-3 3 Eliminated

Brazil (-7) and Greece (-8) had the two best point differentials of third-place teams, so they move on to the knockout stage.

TEAM USA BASKETBALL: Roster, schedule for Paris Olympics: Americans begin knockout round

Paris Olympic men's basketball quarterfinals: Schedule, TV and streaming

All times ET. All games at Accor Arena in Paris.

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Germany vs. Greece: 5 a.m. | E! (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Serbia vs. Australia: 8:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

France vs. Canada: Noon | E! (Fubo),* Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

United States vs. Brazil: 3:30 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

* Coverage on E! begins at 12:15 p.m. ET.

Paris Olympic men's basketball remaining bracket

All times ET. All games at Accor Arena in Paris.

Semifinals

Thursday, Aug. 8

TBD vs. TBD: 11:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

TBD vs. TBD: 3 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Medal round

Saturday, Aug. 10

Bronze medal game : 5 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Gold medal game: 3:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch Summer Games across TV, streaming

Events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air live across one of NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC or the Golf Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: NBC | CNBC | USA Network | E! | Golf Channel | Telemundo | Universo

Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)

Stream the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Peacock subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Olympic men's basketball quarterfinals bracket, schedule, how to watch