Olympic basketball men's quarterfinals: Bracket, schedule, tipoff, how to watch at Paris Games
Twelve teams entered the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Paris Olympics. As the knockout stage begins, only eight teams remain.
Participating in this year's quarterfinals: Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Serbia and the United States. The U.S., Germany and Canada captured the top three seeds, in that order, with undefeated performances in their respective groups.
The Americans captured the No. 1 seed as the leaders in points differential, while Brazil and Greece advanced as the two best third-place teams by the same measure.
The U.S. is on the hunt for its fifth straight gold medal in men's basketball. Every other team left in the quarterfinals is seeking a first gold medal in the event. Here are the final group standings and the bracket of what's ahead at the 2024 Paris Games:
Paris Olympic men's basketball final group standings
Group A
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Qualification
1.
Canada
3-0
6
Knockout stage
2.
Australia
1-2
4
Knockout stage
3.
Greece
1-2
4
Knockout stage
4.
Spain
1-2
4
Eliminated
Group B
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Qualification
1.
Germany
3-0
6
Knockout stage
2.
France
2-1
5
Knockout stage
3.
Brazil
1-2
4
Knockout stage
4.
Japan
0-3
3
Eliminated
Group C
Ranking
Team
Record
Points
Qualification
1.
United States
3-0
6
Knockout stage
2.
Serbia
2-1
5
Knockout stage
3.
South Sudan
1-2
4
Eliminated
4.
Puerto Rico
0-3
3
Eliminated
Brazil (-7) and Greece (-8) had the two best point differentials of third-place teams, so they move on to the knockout stage.
Paris Olympic men's basketball quarterfinals: Schedule, TV and streaming
All times ET. All games at Accor Arena in Paris.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Germany vs. Greece: 5 a.m. | E! (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Serbia vs. Australia: 8:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
France vs. Canada: Noon | E! (Fubo),* Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
United States vs. Brazil: 3:30 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
* Coverage on E! begins at 12:15 p.m. ET.
Paris Olympic men's basketball remaining bracket
All times ET. All games at Accor Arena in Paris.
Semifinals
Thursday, Aug. 8
TBD vs. TBD: 11:30 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
TBD vs. TBD: 3 p.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Universo, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Medal round
Saturday, Aug. 10
Bronze medal game: 5 a.m. | USA Network (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Gold medal game: 3:30 p.m. | NBC (Fubo), Peacock and NBCOlympics.com
Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch Summer Games across TV, streaming
Events at the 2024 Paris Olympics will air live across one of NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC or the Golf Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.
Date: July 24-Aug. 11
TV: NBC | CNBC | USA Network | E! | Golf Channel | Telemundo | Universo
Streaming: NBCOlympics.com | NBC app | NBC Olympic app | Peacock | Fubo (free trial)
Stream the 2024 Paris Olympics with a Peacock subscription
